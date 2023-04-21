The story is told that during World War II, a church building in Strasburg, Germany, was totally destroyed; but a statue of Christ which stood by the altar was almost unharmed. Only the hands of the statue were missing. When the church was rebuilt, a famous sculptor offered to make new hands; The church leaders met to consider the offer and, after giving it considerable thought, decided not to accept. the members decided to let it stand as it was—without hands. They felt the statue without hands would be a great message to everyone that the work of Jesus Christ is often done through His people. “Christ has no hands but our hands to do His work on earth. If we don’t feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, entertain the stranger, visit the imprisoned, and clothe the naked, who will?” they said.
I read this story and loved it. As I tried to find out more information about this story, I found there are several versions of this same story: one about a church in England bombed during World War II, another about a cathedral in Germany, a third about a village in France, a fourth about a village in Africa. Even one about a Catholic Church in San Diego, California. The statue outside this church, had the hands broken off by vandals around 1980, not by bombing. Instead of repairing the hands, the church decided to put up a plaque at the base that states, “I have no hands but yours.”
While the origin of this story is uncertain, the message is very clear: Christians are called to be Christ’s presence in the world today.
The most amazing hands of all time were Jesus’ hands. His hands performed miracles and brought the dead to life. His hands broke bread and fish and fed thousands. His hands healed the sick and even helped the blind to see. His hands blessed the sun, warmed heads of children, and helped the lame to walk. Jesus’ hands are the true embodiment of care and love. And now we are called by our Lord to be His hands in the world today. As Christian we are the visible part of the invisible Christ. He is seen in us and through us. When we use our hands to care for those around us, our hands are like Jesus’ hands. And those are the hands that can change the world.
Our lives to touch the lives of others and are opportunities to show God’s love all around us. These acts don’t need to be complex. These acts don’t have to be extraordinary. These acts can be the normal, everyday event, like offering a ride to someone.
Our hands are Christ’s hands. How will we use them? Whether it is to serve at the soup kitchen, or to shelve groceries at the food pantry, or to make quilts for people in the hospital, or to serve in some way we haven’t yet imagined, we need as people of faith to commit ourselves to service for others, to being Christ’s hands in our world.
When I think of our Savior, I often picture Him with hands outstretched, reaching out to comfort, heal, and love, ministering to them and offering hope and salvation. That is what He did while He was on earth; it is what He would be doing if He were living among us today; and it is what we should be doing as His disciples. If we are His hands, shouldn’t we be doing the same?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.