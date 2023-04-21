The story is told that during World War II, a church building in Strasburg, Germany, was totally destroyed; but a statue of Christ which stood by the altar was almost unharmed. Only the hands of the statue were missing. When the church was rebuilt, a famous sculptor offered to make new hands; The church leaders met to consider the offer and, after giving it considerable thought, decided not to accept. the members decided to let it stand as it was—without hands. They felt the statue without hands would be a great message to everyone that the work of Jesus Christ is often done through His people. “Christ has no hands but our hands to do His work on earth. If we don’t feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, entertain the stranger, visit the imprisoned, and clothe the naked, who will?” they said.

I read this story and loved it. As I tried to find out more information about this story, I found there are several versions of this same story: one about a church in England bombed during World War II, another about a cathedral in Germany, a third about a village in France, a fourth about a village in Africa. Even one about a Catholic Church in San Diego, California. The statue outside this church, had the hands broken off by vandals around 1980, not by bombing. Instead of repairing the hands, the church decided to put up a plaque at the base that states, “I have no hands but yours.”

