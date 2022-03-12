“What causes wars, and what causes fighting among you? Is it not your passions that are at war in your members? You desire and do not have; so you kill. And you covet and cannot obtain; so you fight and wage war. You do not have, because you do not ask. You ask and do not receive, because you ask wrongly, to spend it on your passions.” (Letter of James 4:1-3).
No wonder the opening prayer of Ash Wednesday Mass highlights the battle in which we live: “Grant, O Lord, that we may begin with holy fasting this campaign of Christian service, so that, as we take up battles against spiritual evils, we may be armed with the weapons of self-restraint.” Likened to a military campaign, our spiritual fight has real-world consequences. The weapons of self-restraint tame the forces that deal destruction: “You desire and you do not have, so you kill. And you covet...so you wage war.” This danger is not just metaphorical, as we see in our own day.
Only life in the Spirit can save us. The satisfying riches of God, poured out for us in the Holy Spirit, know no limits. The Spirit alone satisfies. However, our passions are so often focused on that which is finite and we default to competition. If one party possesses a good – this job, this food, this particular house, this particular country and its territory and natural resources - no other party can enjoy that same good at the same time in the same manner. Even the goods of reputation and status are limited. Thus the temptation to war. On the other hand, the same spiritual treasure can belong in its entirety to all people and at the same time to each, without any disturbance of the peace between them, says St. Augustine. If material goods, the more they are sought for their own sake, cause disunion among people, spiritual goods unite people more closely in proportion as they are more greatly loved. Perhaps we see hints of this as so much of the world rallies together, willing to bear some economic cost, for what might be a common sense of justice. History show, too, that when our shared riches are the love of Christ, even enemies can become friends. While the future St. Paul sanctioned the brutal execution of St. Stephen, Stephen prayed fervently for his persecutor to share Jesus’ love one day. It was not long before Saul was struck with mercy and both were united in the communion of saints. The more we relish the goods of the Spirit, the more we will find unity in peace.
If this focus on the Spirit sounds naïve, perhaps we can review the life of the 20th century and see the naïveté of a non-spiritual perspective, presuming that some shared hope in humanity or progress would breed peace. What century wielded more destruction than the last? Today the spiritual battle is urgent for each of us. Fasting moderates our cravings; almsgiving reduces our itch to satisfy self without concern for others; prayer opens us to the generous stream of spiritual goods the Lord pours forth. Many of us relish the gift of the Eucharist, the Bread of Life that satisfies our longings and unites us with the love of Jesus. Since Christ does not ration the Spirit, our share in divine riches is only limited by our resistance to receive them. Thus, we are wise to pick up the weapons of self-restraint, pine for the riches that know no limit, and pacify the passions that produce war.
Fr. Daniel Weiske
Pastor
Blessed Sacrament Catholic
Church
