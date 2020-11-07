As I sit looking out my office window pondering what to write one thought keeps crossing my mind, whether I want it to or not, it’s November and like it or not we are probably going to see some snow very soon. Snow can make life challenging. The slippery roads, slushy walkways and shoveling the driveway. Snow can wreak havoc–causing wrecks, power outages and messed-up travel plans. Still even though it comes with some hardships there’s something magical and beautiful about snow and maybe just MAYBE, God can get a few of us (yes, I mean me) to slow down for just a minute and stop and appreciate the snow and behold His glory. God in His infinite wisdom uses snow for more than just winter precipitation.
In our world we often walk past the glory of God and hardly notice the reminders of His presence in our lives. As I pause for moment and think about the snow, I realize that there is something quite amazing about it. The remarkable thing about snow is that a blanket of snow transforms everything into shining beauty! Everything is pristine, all the imperfections coated in a blanket of white. Even the ugliest, most lifeless, most cluttered landscape is transformed into a beautiful sight. In all of creation, few things are more brilliant, even blinding, than the shining sun on a field of fresh snow. Untouched by human hands, the snow has a purity beyond even the cleanest mountain stream. It’s for this reason that the Psalms and the Prophets speak of snow to describe forgiveness.
The prophet Isaiah gives us a beautiful thought 1:18. It says, “Come now, and let us reason together,” says the Lord, “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” White as snow! Can you imagine anything whiter than snow? God says that when he forgives our sins, we are even whiter than snow!
Fresh-fallen snow is a message of hope. It speaks of a new beginning, but as the snow itself does not spring up from the earth but falls from the heavens, so our hope does not rest with us. Forgiveness comes from the grace of God. The cleansing spoke of in the Bible cannot be the result of human effort-- it is the gift of God because Jesus died for our sins. God sees us like pure white snow because Jesus covers our sins so that God sees us as pure. When we trust in what Jesus did for us on the cross, our sins are covered, like the snow covers the ground. As the snow comes down to blanket the earth in beauty so the grace of forgiveness comes to all who are willing to turn to God from their sins. And one more thing, the snow that comes and covers the earth is FREE. When Jesus offers us forgiveness and to live in heaven with HIM - it is also FREE like the snow. GOD loves us that much!
The snow is nice to look at and it can serve as a reminder to us for something that comes straight out of the Word of God. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow.” So, the next time you wake up in morning to see everything covered with a layer of freshly fallen snow, let it remind you of the way God covers you in Jesus, let it lead you to a greater appreciation of God’s power and give you confidence in His mercy and grace.
Rev. Tim Yearyean Grace Lutheran Church
