As you are well aware, we are living in uncertain times. It can be unsettling and frightening not having a perception of what the future may hold. With cancelations and quarantining much of what we would normally plan and prepare for are hanging in the balance. As the church is in the season of Pentecost (the Christian holiday recognizing the Holy Spirit coming into our lives and acting through us as the hands and feet of God on this earth) it feels that we should be in a different space. One of knowing and certainty; of content and peace.
Yet interestingly enough scripture is full of times when people felt that life should have been different. Times of fear and uncertainty where the future seemed bleak. For starters the story of Pentecost in Acts 2 where the Holy Spirit came upon the people and they began to speak in every language. The power of God was upon them. It was terrifying!
Then there is First Thessalonians which is a letter to a people who are terrified because their people are dying. They believed Jesus would return soon and death could not happen so what were they to do about the ones who were dying? It was like the end of the world had arrived. Of course, the story of Job comes out in times of trial. A man suffering the worst fate known to humankind. Sickness and pain and loss of every kind. And those are just to name a few.
The Bible is filled with people who lived in uncertain times and in fear-filled situations. We are in good company on that front. Through it all the Gospel rises above proclaiming that we are loved and, in our fears, and uncertainties will never be alone. God is with us in every moment, even when it doesn’t seem possible, this fact is always a certainty. The Spirit is among us.
Where have you seen God at work? I have heard stories of neighbors and friends stepping up in unexpected ways during this time. I have heard stories of news reports on doctors and nurses and scientists and first responders doing what they do best. I have heard stories of beautiful days and tasty lunches and fun in the dirt. I have heard stories of much needed naps and drive by birthdays and phone calls from friends. God does not live only in worship on Sunday mornings. God lives in every moment of our days; great and small.
So, where we see God at work is important to remember that we are the hands and feet of God in this world and as the Holy Spirit resides within us we can be that light of God in another person’s life. This time of pandemic has not halted our faith life, but brought us to new ways of worshipping and being community to one another.
This may be a time of uncertainty and newness but we are the people of God. That work is unchanging and ever present. We get to point out where God is every day to other people. We get to be the hands and feet of God for others in ways that at times are very much the same. So where do you see God at work? Where have you seen God at work? Because we are the church.
Pastor Sarah Fike
First Lutheran Church
Hibbing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.