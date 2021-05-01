Tuesday morning I pulled up to the McDonalds’ window to pay for my usual morning sausage muffin and senior coffee. Who greeted me was a lady with a cat-face mask and a cheerful “Good morning”! I’ve known the lady behind the mask long before COVID, so I knew her face, and from being a regular, I also knew her voice and would say her name when ordering. However, I do wonder about her facial identity to others who would only know her by her mask and eyes. Though there are some very funny masks out there picturing faces of numerous animals and people with big smiles, smiles with no teeth or rotten teeth, smoking a big cigar or having enlarged lips and noses, it goes without saying masks cover some crucial details of a person’s true physical identity, their face.
There are 7 billion people on Earth. Yet, each has a different and unique face. I love studying people’s faces and then trying to render their likeness onto watercolor paper or canvas but most recently on my iPad. How can 7 billion people have two eyes, a nose and a mouth and not one of them looks the same? The answer is in the details. According to studies, each human face has approximately 80 variable landmarks called nodal points or measurements of all facial features. Such would include the exact placement of the eyes, nose and mouth and the distance between each. What a challenge for an artist who desires to render as close a likeness as possible. Just being off an eighth of an inch can change a person’s looks. I’ve seen demonstrated, and have certainly done it myself, someone spending hours painting a beautiful portrait only to end up with it not quite looking like the person being painted. What happened? What was missed? It was the detailed step of proper placement and size of the eyes, nose and mouth.
I’ve said all this to address with a question the title of this article “When Details Don’t Matter.” Is there really a time when details DON’T matter? They certainly matter to an artist, to a doctor, nurse, mechanic, plumber, teacher, student and on and on we could go. Can you really think of anything of importance in this life where details don’t matter? We live in a detailed world and are able to live in this world because we choose to give attention to detail. The one who doesn’t give attention to certain life-sustaining details will die. This is true physically and certainly true spiritually. Someone has well said that attention to detail is the secret of success in every sphere of life.
For people of faith in God, God is in the details and the details reveal God. True faith acknowledges the following details:
The detail of one Book - The word of God.
The detail of one Word - The Son of God
The detail of one Son - The Author of one Faith in God (Jude 3)
The detail of the one Faith - The 7 one’s of faith: (one body, one Spirit, one hope, one Lord, one faith one baptism and one God and Father -Ephesians 4:4-6)
From the Garden of Eden to now Satan desires to mask the word of God by deceitfulness and lies. Jesus said he is a liar and murderer. Satan wants us to believe we live in a world where God’s details don’t matter. As with the human face, details do matter, and for the artist, some, to be sure, even trace to make sure they get it right. However, for God’s face, it is Jesus, the Word that became flesh, who traced His Father’s word perfectly by the pen of His own heart, body, soul and mind. For Him, as well as for us, God’s details, His ways and thoughts do matter and can only be known by spiritually tracing. Don’t be deceived by thinking you can do it some other way. His thoughts and ways are higher than ours as the heavens are above the earth (Is. 55:8,9).
Adam and Eve have already given their testimony about the importance of detail. Jesus has given His, and we are now giving ours. Does God’s detail matter to you? Love will always shout “Yes!” Remove the mask and let God’s detail shine upon you and through you.
Stacy Sikes
Hibbing Church of Christ
