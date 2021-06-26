This time of year is always so lively. Summertime is a time for new growth in so many different ways. Farmers plant crops in their fields to grow throughout the summer. People plant flowers to grow and bloom during the summer. Gardeners grow vegetables and fruits to enjoy in these warmer months. The grass is greener and the air smells like summer warmth. I think one of my favorite things about summer is having access to seasonal produce. When the different fruits become in season, they taste more flavorful and delicious.
In Minnesota, we never take summer for granted since so much of our year is colder weather. There is just something about summertime in this state where you see people bloom and grow out of their winter mindset. They bloom out of their homes, become more active, and just enjoy every bit of this weather. There is so much new life and growth in this season.
The same is true even through this pandemic, we have experienced different kinds of growth. As we start to live lives that resemble some normalcy, we should move forward taking with us what we learned and adapted through this past year. Emerging from the pandemic looks a lot like emerging from winter into summer.
As a pastor, I know I have witnessed spiritual growth. Churches are changing to move forward into a new age of ministry, which has been a lot of virtual ministry. Churches have had to be creative in order to find ways to connect people, and I have found that through the pandemic that people are engaging all over the country with our community of worship. With our lives moving towards normal, I hope that we can take the fruit of the Spirit with us, the joy of summer in our church lives.
In Galatians 5, we hear about the fruit of the Spirit, saying “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against such things.” We often think that these fruits of the Spirit are some moral compass, something we possess to be good Christians. These become our moral excellence to obtain. The Spirit is the one that produces this fruit. The fruits of the Spirit are all about love and all the qualities that flow from that.
So instead of looking at the fruits of the spirit as these great virtues to being good Christians, look at it as an invitation. An invitation from the Spirit to dwell within the fruits of the Spirit. To allow these fruits to overcome you by inviting you to be made more like Christ as a result of the indwelling of the Spirit. The Spirit helps us reflect God in all that we do and to see God in others. That is what the fruits of the Spirit is all about. Helping us to reflect the ways of Christ and let others see Christ in you each and every day.
And by truly letting the Spirit guide us in our interactions with others and the world leading us to spiritual growth. By living into the fruits of the Spirit, we are letting ourselves grow into the followers of Christ we are called to be. We open ourselves up to the Spirit moving us to live in a world that God inhabits and be the type of people that God has created us to be.
May the fruits of the Spirit allow you to spiritually grow into what God has called you to be.
Pastor Sarah Fike
First Lutheran Church
