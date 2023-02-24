It’s a wonderful reality that the God who created every thing visible and invisible did so with such great contrast. For example the sun and the moon. The water and the dry land. The birds of the air and the creatures of the sea. Everything has a distinct difference including us. Humans, while alike in that we are created in the image of God, can be told apart by different characteristics such as male and female, younger or older, or by different nationalities. It’s easy to spot these differences at a single glance most of the time. And every difference serves an incredibly beautiful purpose. The sun and moon purpose day and night. The water and dry land purpose different kinds of creatures. And male and females purpose is to fill the earth with life. So even within the things that make us different, it’s those differences that are part of Gods perfect plan within creation.

However there’s a greater difference that’s part of a greater plan, God ultimate plan of saving man. We live in a time where many people believe themselves to be Christian due to their cultural upbringing here in America, or because they grew up in a Christian home. But the reality is that there’s no difference in the life that they’re living compared to someone who doesn’t profess to be a Christian. But shouldn’t there be a difference between a follower of Jesus Christ and others who might consider themselves Atheist? In 2 Timothy chapter 3 the apostle Paul shows us that there’s a big difference. He says this: 2 For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3 heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, 4 treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, 5 having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power.

