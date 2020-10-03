An older woman was parked on the side of the road. Her late model Mercedes had a flat tire and she had no idea how to change it. Finally, after about 15 minutes an old Chevy slowed down and stopped right behind her car. A shabbily dressed young man quickly got out. Even though there was a smile on his face, the woman was frightened. He quickly said, “Don’t worry ma’am. I’m here to help you. Why don’t you wait in the car where it’s warm? By the way, my name is Bryan Anderson.” Bryan began to change the tire. Lying on the ground, his clothes became even more dirty, and he scraped his knuckles putting the jack in place. As he tightened the lug nuts, the woman rolled down the window. She told him she was from St. Louis and was just passing through. She couldn’t thank him enough for coming to her aid. Bryan just smiled as he closed her trunk.
The woman then asked, How much do I owe you?” Having imagined awful things that could have happened had he not stopped she would have gladly given him $50. Bryan, however, wanted no money. He was helping someone in need. Others had shown him kindness over the years, and it seemed only right to do the same for this woman. He said, “If you really want to pay me back, give some assistance to the next person you see who needs help, and think of me.” Bryan waited until the woman started her car and drove off. It had been a tough day, but he felt good as he headed home.
A few miles down the road the woman saw a small cafe. She stopped to grab a bite to eat before she continued on her trip home. Though it was a dingy looking restaurant, the waitress was very pleasant. She appeared to be about eight months pregnant and was obviously tired. Still, there was a sweet smile on her face. The waitress cheerfully served the older woman, making the meal enjoyable, even in the tiny café. The older woman wondered why someone who obviously didn’t have very much would be so kind to a stranger. Then she remembered Bryan.
After the woman finished her meal, she paid with a hundred-dollar bill. The waitress quickly went to get change, but the woman slipped out the door and was gone by the time the waitress came back. Looking around for the woman, the waitress noticed there was something written on the napkin. It said, “You don’t owe me anything. I have been there too. Somebody once helped me out, the way I’m helping you. If you really want to pay me back, here is what you do: Do not let this chain of love end with you.” Under the napkin were four more $100 bills.
A couple of hours later, the weary waitress got home from work and climbed into bed. How could the woman have known how much she and her husband needed the $500? She knew her husband was worried about the finances, so as he lay sleeping next to her, she gave him a soft kiss and whispered, “Everything’s going to be all right. I love you, Bryan Anderson.”
Folks, this story is a beautiful illustration of what the Bible teaches. “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” (Galatians 6:7,9)
Rev. Dan Erickson,
Senior Pastor
Chisholm Baptist Church
