When I was a teenager back in the Nineties in Texas, there was an annual happening that I really looked forward to every year. It wasn’t Christmas and it wasn’t my birthday. It was the publication of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, a thick, glossy magazine – it had to be a couple of hundred pages long – that comes out every year before the start of the football season. It’s filled with reports about every football team in the state of Texas – high school, college, and NFL – and it has predictions about how each team is going to do in the coming season, how they would place in their district or conference, and who would be significant players on each team.
I loved to page through it, to imagine what lay ahead for my high-school team beneath the Friday-night lights, to picture the upcoming Southwest Conference Saturday showdowns, or to learn if the Houston Oilers maybe had a chance to win the Super Bowl that year (spoiler alert: they didn’t).
But Dave Campbell’s Texas Football wasn’t a crystal ball – it was predictions. The teams that were predicted to finish in last place never took a copy of the magazine to their coach and said, “Coach, Texas Football says that we’re going to lose, so let’s just forfeit the season.” And any team that didn’t practice hard because they were predicted to have a great season would find themselves at the bottom of the standings. The games always had to be played.
The Bible contains a number of predictions, especially in the Book of Revelation. The predictions in Revelation were based on the reality of the moment – the early church was like a small-town football team playing against the Roman Empire’s Dallas Cowboys. Persecutions and violence were predicted because the Christians were being persecuted at that time. The Book of Revelation warned the early Christians of what was happening and what was still to come from the Roman persecutions.
Revelation also says this – you still need to play the game. It may seem hopeless, but you still need to play the game, and you have to play it with the playbook given to you. Our playbook is the teachings of Jesus. It contains unconventional plays like Love Everyone – Even Your Enemies, Humble Yourself, Forgive and Forgive Some More, and Be Peaceful – Don’t Be Violent. Christians can’t play like the Dallas Cowboys or the Roman Empire or the Beast, even when they look like the winners. The way of Jesus is our only path to victory, and Revelation tells us that our victory is assured.
Yet today a large segment of the population, including quite a few Christians, seems to believe that violence is the way to victory. This type of thinking says that “the end justifies the means,” and that we should use any playbook in order to achieve what we think is needed. Sometimes that violence is even justified as a spiritual necessity.
That’s the exact opposite of the message in Revelation. The end is in God’s hands. Those who put their faith in Jesus have to trust in his way, even if that means that we suffer in the short-term. For a period of time, many centuries, the church stopped being the underdogs and became the Dallas Cowboys. That’s not the case anymore as Christians lose influence and are no longer the overwhelmingly predominant religious group. But we can’t be so concerned with results that we switch teams, give up, or try to run a different playbook. Hold true to Jesus’ way – the peaceful way – and trust that victory is assured.
Pastor Andy Petter
Wesley United Methodist
Church of Hibbing
