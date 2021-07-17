As I write this column, I am at Camp Wilderness Boy Scout Camp near Park Rapids. For the past twenty years I have spent two to three weeks each summer as Camp Chaplain encouraging the scouts and scouters to incorporate the twelfth point of the Scout Law “A Scout is reverent” into their lives, and to remember the first point of the Scout Oath, “On my honor, I will do my best, to do my duty to God and my country,” I am very proud of my more than 46 years in scouting. I have served as an adult leader because I believe it is one of the few organizations which continues the values and ideals upon which good citizenship, patriotism, and life skills are built.
It has certainly not been an easy year for scouting these past few years. The bankruptcy proceedings of National BSA have tarnished our image. The Covid restrictions have hampered our scouting activities. Still, scouting is one of the few youth programs which has continued to meet through this time and remain true to its core principles.
Did you know that Boy Scouting was the first national youth program to put youth protections in place? It was in response to increasing awareness at the time about sexual abuse in society as a whole and concerns about the potential of sexual predators using the Boy Scout program to locate victims. The BSA developed the Youth Protection program in the late 1980s in conjunction with input from leading law enforcement and psychiatric experts on the subject.
In 2003, criminal background checks were required for all new leaders and two-deep leadership must be a part of every scout activity when youth are present. Every scout leader is required to take a youth protection safety course before they register as a scout leader.
These youth protection safeguards have become the model used by nearly every religious denomination and youth-serving organization in the United States. The first rule of scouting when working with youth is always safety first.
Scouting is the largest youth-serving organization in the world with more than 5 million members in 182 countries. Since 2017 girls also can join Cub Scouts and Scouts USA to learn the same outdoor and leadership skills and earn the coveted Eagle Scout rank.
More than ever, in a world of moral relativism, historical revisionism, and cultural decay, we need to support and honor those institutions (like the church and scouting) which provide the values, skills, and leadership opportunities which honor all our citizens and promote lives of service and love of God. One of those foremost organizations is Boy Scouting. Would you not agree that every youth should learn and practice the twelve points of the Scout Law? A scout is, trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
Pastor Terry L.Tilton, retired
Chisholm United Methodist Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.