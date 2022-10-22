Twenty years ago I was a recent seminary graduate assigned to a parish in Northeastern Minnesota. I was ordained for Word and Sacrament ministry and began my first call here on the Iron Range at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing, a parish I served for over ten years. Following my time in Hibbing, I served ELCA congregations in Two Harbors, Eveleth, and Palo, and for a couple years I was assistant to the bishop in Duluth.
This year I did something unusual, though not completely unheard of, when I returned to First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. After ten years being away, I moved back home — not just to the church I used to serve, but literally back to the same house I used to live in.
But things change in ten years. Yes, my wife (a Hibbing native) and I are back, but we’ve come back with our two young kids for whom all of this is completely new: the house, the church, their school, everything. So far, they love living close to their grandparents, having so many local options for pizza, and attending the Assumption Catholic School. As their parents for whom all of this is familiar, we’ve had to remember that moving to a new place and being the new kid takes time to get used to.
I have noticed that in the last decade, there has been a nearly complete turn-over in clergy in the area. And of course, there have been other changes to the churches. Covid certainly helped with this, but many of our congregations are smaller than they once were. Following the national trend, more and more people are identifying less and less with any organized religion. And of those who do, fewer of us are as active as we once were. People are busier now than they’ve ever been with work, school, sports, and binging Netflix.
Sometimes as I’m about to start the liturgy, I look out at the people gathered in the sanctuary and I recognize that these folks have chosen to be here. They have, most likely, made sacrifices to show up to church. They could be anywhere else in the whole wide world, and yet, here they are, taking this hour to worship … and it’s kind of an inconveniently placed hour right in the middle of the weekend!
One thing that really never changes is the universal search for meaning. And I believe all of us are looking for the purpose of life, and our own lives in particular - and we look all over for it: in nature, in sports, with family and friends, at work or at the bar. Why am I here? What should I be doing with this life? We start asking these questions at a pretty young age, and most of us continue to ask them all through life.
Some of us have found our life’s purpose in the Word and Sacraments, where Christ meets us with the grace and love of God. When we gather on Sundays we hear Jesus calling us to live lives of significance that will have an impact for good in the world. Regularly listening to Christ, and receiving him in the Sacrament, moves us beyond ourselves and opens us to living with people as Jesus lived with and for us: with compassion, patience, and love. You’re welcome to join us!
Pr. John Dietz is (once again) the pastor of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing, a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. pastor@firsthibbing.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.