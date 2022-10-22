Twenty years ago I was a recent seminary graduate assigned to a parish in Northeastern Minnesota. I was ordained for Word and Sacrament ministry and began my first call here on the Iron Range at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing, a parish I served for over ten years. Following my time in Hibbing, I served ELCA congregations in Two Harbors, Eveleth, and Palo, and for a couple years I was assistant to the bishop in Duluth.

This year I did something unusual, though not completely unheard of, when I returned to First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. After ten years being away, I moved back home — not just to the church I used to serve, but literally back to the same house I used to live in.

