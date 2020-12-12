Our lives seem to have a lot of that this year. If you are like me and like to plan ahead, this has probably been a hard year for you too. I have given up trying to plan things too far in advance, because it seems that I just have to cancel or change those plans.
Wikipedia says that “uncertainty refers to situations involving imperfect or unknown information. It arises in any number of fields, including insurance, philosophy, physics, statistics, economics, finance, psychology, sociology, engineering, meteorology and ecology.”
There are many things that can be uncertain in our lives, but as Christians, we can have the certainty of salvation.
When we want to be assured of protection, we insure our house, our cars, our lives. When we do this, we walk around feeling protected, because we have prepared for the storms that come our way.
As a pastor, instead of protecting people from financial loss of a home, I am trying to help ensure that they have a home for eternity. When we believe in the son of God, it is like we have purchased an insurance policy that protects our lives…..forever!
So why the uncertainty? ……Maybe we need a bit more preparation in our lives?
Advent is a time of preparation. We can’t live well without protection, but there are also many things in life that we have learned need preparation as well. We grease the pan before we bake the rolls. We prime the wall before we paint it. Most of us have tried these without the preparation and found that it doesn’t work very well.
Preparation takes a bit more time—one thing we always seem to be short of. But as we learn and mature, we find that it takes more of our time and energy to re-do something, than it does to do it right the first time. So, the question we should be asking ourselves is: “Are we spiritually prepared?” Are we prepared to stop to help the injured man on the side of the road? Are our ears open to the cry of the needy?
During Advent, it is a great reminder to re-evaluate our path. Our presence in the lives of others is one of the best presents we can give this Christmas. I saw an advertisement recently that instructed people to drop off their presents at a certain location and I wanted to change it to: “Drop off your presence in their lives.” It is easy to make excuses this year, but our presence can be felt with the connection of a phone call, hand-written card and even an e-mail. Many of our neighbors just want to be touched this year. If not physically, touch them with a connection.
I hope you will join me in opening our hearts wider this Christmas and celebrate the message with as many as possible—the Good News that God came to earth to be closer to us. My favorite translation of John 1:14 is from The Message Bible by Eugene Peterson and describes Jesus as: “The Word became flesh and blood, and moved into the neighborhood……”
May we celebrate the blessings we have this year. This life shouldn’t be about what we don’t have, but about what we do have. And about what we can have:
John 3:16: For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. (NKJV)
Prepare your heart for expansion this Christmas!
Pastor Diane Bolles
Pengilly and
Nashwauk United
Methodist Churches
