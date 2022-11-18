“King of Kings and Lord of Lords.” As we near Advent and the Christmas season, the words of Handel’s Messiah often ring out. “And He shall reign forever and ever…” This is a true reason for Alleluias, songs of praise. There is a sovereign on the throne and no matter what happens in this world, he will work all things for our good.

Yet even in his time on earth, we know the Son of God was mocked for his claim to authority. Many factions schemed against him and got the majority whipped up to shout, Crucify Him. His accusers twisted the meaning of his words to establish their narrative. “He said he would destroy this temple…” Jesus’ prosecution was promoted with the argument that his kingship was a threat to everyone and to peace. The knives were out. Though Jesus was not there to take over the powers of government, he was inconvenient for their ideologies and preferences.

