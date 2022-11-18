“King of Kings and Lord of Lords.” As we near Advent and the Christmas season, the words of Handel’s Messiah often ring out. “And He shall reign forever and ever…” This is a true reason for Alleluias, songs of praise. There is a sovereign on the throne and no matter what happens in this world, he will work all things for our good.
Yet even in his time on earth, we know the Son of God was mocked for his claim to authority. Many factions schemed against him and got the majority whipped up to shout, Crucify Him. His accusers twisted the meaning of his words to establish their narrative. “He said he would destroy this temple…” Jesus’ prosecution was promoted with the argument that his kingship was a threat to everyone and to peace. The knives were out. Though Jesus was not there to take over the powers of government, he was inconvenient for their ideologies and preferences.
Nowadays we also have the twisting of words to claim moral high ground while serving just the opposite. The word dignity—originally signifying our immeasurable worth that comes from God, inherent in our God-given nature—is now applied to assisted suicide procedures. “Dying with dignity” policies, which inevitably pressure the elderly to consider themselves a burden, even implying a moral obligation to end their lives when they are no longer useful for others. This is a diabolical twisting of words.
Freedom: “For you were called to freedom, brethren; only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love be servants of one another. For the whole law is fulfilled in one word, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself’” (Galatians 5:13-14). What more corrupt use of the word freedom can there be than to call it a freedom to legally destroy an innocent child. We can claim our sons and daughters deserve the right to make their own decisions about their lives. But that requires they be given a chance to live past the womb. To name the ability to terminate another person a “freedom” is not just. It’s not morally right. “Take heed that you are not consumed by one another” (Gal 5:15).
Indeed, in our culture, as against Christ in his trial, the meanings of words are twisted to form a narrative at the service of personal interests. The pressures seem overwhelming. Just as a small group must have started the transformation of these words in our culture, so also a small group, actually infused with God’s grace, can seek to redeem the situation. It may seem like a long shot. This is not too much for our King to handle. He is all-powerful. But he still asks each of us to join his cause. Since the Incarnation, it is clear he works through us. We are called to be the heart, hands and voice of the King in this world. We may be few in number, but what a difference a few can make. Sometimes just one disrupter can throw a gang of bullies off their course. Sometimes just a few people of influence can prevent a majority from enshrining evil in law.
The King remains with us to transform the twisting of our world. And we are part of his plan. As his Resurrection brought his contorted body to victory, so Christ the King leads us to redemption. How do we use our words? How do we serve his reign? We cannot give up hope, for our King cannot fail. But we must do our part. Will we twist and shout? Or will we walk the line with our King, our faithful friend, who lives and reigns forever and ever?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.