Who do you trust? Let’s face it, with our instant access to information and misinformation, who knows what is real and what is fabricated?
Here’s some conflicting reports I have read online.
Health: Face Masks are good or face masks do not help. Vaccinations are the answer or vaccinations don’t help. Some even say could hurt the vaccinated. Covid 19 is a mass killer or Covid 19 kills less than 1% of the population under the age of 65. Government health information can be trusted or government health information cannot be trusted.
Weather: Global warming will melt all the ice caps or the ice caps always fluctuate over time. Earthquakes, Tornados, Floods, etc. are mankind’s fault due to careless disregard for the environment or global communications have just made us become more aware when they occur. Underground pipelines are hazardous or trucking /railway transportation of oil is more hazardous. Electric cars are more environmentally safer than gas burners or electric cars batteries are recyclable and more hazardous that gas engines.
Media: Is a trusted source of news information or a distrusted source providing personal opinion. Media gives facts and lets you decide or media distorts facts to sway public opinion.
Politics: Elected officials are serving all citizens interests or elected officials are serving their own interests. Blue party is better or red party is better or vice versa. All politicians are corrupt or all politicians work together for ‘We the people.’ The American flag is a symbol of freedom or the American flag is a symbol of tyranny and oppression.
Society: Police should be funded to protect and serve or police should be defunded because they are brutal. History should be rewritten to reveal the truth or our history is being rewritten to distort the truth. Violent protest are okay to make a point or violent protests are criminal and should be prosecuted.
Humanity: All men are created equal or some are all racist bigots. Monuments are historical evidence of our past or monuments are propaganda and racist. Americans only care about themselves or Americans are the most generous people on the planet. All people have a right to verbally express their ideas or people with opposing ideas should be silenced.
I do believe you get the picture. Our society in the USA and very many places globally are toxic and intolerant of one another. Because we can observe so much conflicting rhetoric we really, deep down do not know who to believe or trust.
Psalm 20 gives us clarity in v.1, 7-9 ‘May the Lord answer you in the day of trouble…Some trust in chariots, and some in horses; But we will remember the name of the Lord our God. They have bowed down and fallen; But we have risen and stand upright. Save, Lord! May the King answer us when we call.’
Our only consistent hope for our lives now and in the future is our Almighty God. The Creator of the universe and the giver of salvation through Jesus Christ the Lord.
Jeremiah 29:11-14a tells us this about God. “For I know the plans that I think toward you, says the Lord, plans of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope. 12 Then you will call upon Me and go and pray to Me, and I will listen to you. 13 And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart. 14 I will be found by you, says the Lord,”
In a world of distrust and confusion throughout humanity, there is a foundation and person we can trust in for answers. It is the triune God, existing in distinct personalities Father, Son (Jesus) and Holy Spirit. If you want peace, security and hope. Call upon Him in prayer. Seek Him out and find more about His love in a local Christian Church.
The Bible says it best Psalm 121:1 ‘I lift up my eyes to the hills, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” Trust in God
Rev. Kevin L. Norton
Hibbing Alliance Church
