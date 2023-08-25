This past week for my daily prayer time, I spent time reading and reflecting on Matthew 15:21-28, where the Canaanite women asks Jesus to heal her daughter. There is much to ponder in this passage; first, this woman knew that Jesus was the one who could help her daughter, and she is persistent in asking Jesus for this favor. In contrast, many of the Israelites, Jesus’s own people, did not recognize him, and at times, had such a lack of faith and trust that Jesus found it difficult to perform any miracles in their presence. We can all learn from the trust and persistence of the Canaanite women in this passage. We, too, are called to that same faith and trust in Jesus. To have this trust and faith is not always easy, and there are many reasons for this. First, in our modern world, we are use to having things instantaneously; for example, we log on to the internet, and we can be communicating with people on the other side of the world, if we want a quick meal, we can put food in the microwave oven, and have it done in a matter of minutes; we can also have conversations with many people at the same time through our text messages, to name a few examples. Thus, when it comes to Jesus, we want our prayers answered with the same speed. Sometimes we treat Jesus as if he was a genie in a bottle that is to give us three wishes upon our request. In addition, another reason we may find it difficult to trust and have faith is that we want Jesus to answer our prayers in a way that we think they should be answered, as if we know better than him as to what is the best for us.
If we are to overcome these obstacles and have the trust and faith in Jesus that we are called to, we must remember trust and faith are gifts that are given from Jesus. We must make it a priority to pray for deeper trust and faith, and then open our hearts to cooperate with the graces that we are given. Furthermore, we must put our ego and our desire for control aside and let Jesus answer our prayers as he wills in his own time. We must realize that Jesus sees the bigger picture, and what we are asking for may not be the best for us long term, despite how it looks in the short term. As I think of this, I’m reminded of the passage from the Lord’s Prayer that says, “Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” Note, we say “Thy” will be done, not “My” will be done, trusting that God has our best interests in mind. As I think of this, I am also reminded of the Mary’s response to the Angel Gabriel after he announced that she was to be the Mother of God, she said, “May it be done to me according to your word” (Luke 1:38, NAB). In our own lives we are called to have that same trusting posture in God’s providential care for us.
