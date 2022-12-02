“And give thanks for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5:20

Last week we celebrated Thanksgiving—a time to come together and reflect on all God has done throughout the year. It’s a special holiday, not just because of pumpkin pie and family time, but it represents the state of our hearts. It reminds us, in everything, to have an attitude of thankfulness. While it’s easy to take for granted our many blessings, it can also be a challenge to remember we are to be thankful in all seasons. When we choose to practice true thankfulness, it becomes a powerful presence in our lives. Giving thanks for everything brings peace with God, and His peace can rule in our hearts no matter our circumstances. And when we are grateful to God in ALL circumstances, we can experience unexplainable tranquility, and His presence and power as He works all things together for our good.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments