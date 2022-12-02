“And give thanks for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”Ephesians 5:20
Last week we celebrated Thanksgiving—a time to come together and reflect on all God has done throughout the year. It’s a special holiday, not just because of pumpkin pie and family time, but it represents the state of our hearts. It reminds us, in everything, to have an attitude of thankfulness. While it’s easy to take for granted our many blessings, it can also be a challenge to remember we are to be thankful in all seasons. When we choose to practice true thankfulness, it becomes a powerful presence in our lives. Giving thanks for everything brings peace with God, and His peace can rule in our hearts no matter our circumstances. And when we are grateful to God in ALL circumstances, we can experience unexplainable tranquility, and His presence and power as He works all things together for our good.
In Exodus 11-12, the Israelites made unleavened bread while they were escaping Egypt because there wasn’t time to wait for the bread to rise. Later, during their annual Passover celebrations, they continued to eat the unleavened bread as a reminder of the Lord’s deliverance from Egypt. In Leviticus 7:13, though, God instructs the Israelites to make unleavened bread and bread with yeast in their time of thanksgiving. Leaven (yeast) in the Bible represented things like sin or evil events. But God asks them to pair the two to express gratitude for the good things present in the midst of difficulty. While the years spent in slavery were hard, God instructs them to remember this season and how He provided for them every step of the way as they escaped into the wilderness. It’s a reminder of His miraculous provision and visible guidance in the midst of their hardships.
Thankfulness in difficult times shows the authentic state of our hearts, and the measure of faith and trust we have in God is exposed. James 1:2-4 says, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” If who we really are comes out in troubled times, we will know what we lack regarding our character. The testing of our faith produces perseverance. While Paul endured many hardships, his response in 2 Corinthians 12:10 was “That’s why I take pleasure in my weaknesses, and in the insults, hardships, persecutions, and troubles that I suffer for Christ. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” When we are weak, God exhibits his strength as we rely on Him in our lack. True faith surfaces when we are grateful for things where we see no good. And when we give all our thanks to God, we find the authentic peace and hope God promises us through His love.
Jesus was the ultimate example of being thankful in hardships. When we face difficulties, remember all he suffered so we could be reunited, one day, with our Father in Heaven. Living thankful in all seasons means we reflect Jesus’ example to others just as he did. True thankfulness acknowledges your gratefulness to God for what He’s done in your life, expressing gratitude to Him for EVERYTHING…both the good and the bad.
