I was recently led to share a topic with the congregation God has entrusted me to serve and love. A topic that is not typically shared by a person in leadership, whether in business or ministry. The topic of loneliness. A recent survey showed that 58% of Americans feel lonely and when polling pastors, the study showed that 70% of pastors carry a weight of loneliness. Is there an explanation for the increase in feeling lonely in America? With technology we are the most “connected” we have ever been, but our souls crave genuine personal connection!
This topic isn’t something I share from someone else’s perspective as I was recently shown by the Lord that I have fallen into loneliness myself. I say this while being in a deep season of growing in the Lord, spending time in the Word of God, and prayer, so my relationship with Jesus is ever increasing. However, what was revealed to me is that I haven’t been spending time with someone outside of our church body for fellowship and encouragement, to be filled up in God ordained friendship. We all need to spend time with someone who will listen without trying to fix the situation and can have deep conversations, but also laugh and find joy in everyday life. Spending time having fun and sharing perspectives in confidence all the while challenging each other to go deeper in our love relationship with Jesus Christ. This needs to be a well-rounded, open and honest relationship that listens purely for the sake of listening, and sharing life together in a mutual understanding that we are not here to fix each other. While I have a very close relationship with my wife, and we are best friends, God has revealed that the missing piece is that intentional time spent with another man of God who will encourage and hold me accountable, while loving me for who I am and enjoying each other’s company. We are called to walk through life in community with Jesus leading the path of life to glorify God in all that we do. We must recognize we are called to encourage those around us and be encouraged by a close friend or mentor as well.
