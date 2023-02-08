On Tuesday June 15th, 1920, in the city of Duluth, a crowd of citizens lynched three innocent black men. A few tried to dissuade the mob, but their pleas were in vain. One of those was Rev. W. J. Powers, a Roman Catholic Priest in the city of Duluth. He came into the public square, climbed part way up the pole that the mob would lynch these men on, and pleaded, “In the name of God and the church I represent, I ask you to stop.” A second effort to pacify the mob by another Catholic priest failed also. The three men were beaten and then lynched. In 2003, the city of Duluth erected a memorial to these three men who were killed.

Pope Benedict once said, “Each of us is the result of a thought of God. Each of us is willed, each of us is loved, each of us is necessary.” In 2009, when I was a student at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, a memorial for the unborn was dedicated. This quote of Pope Benedict is engraved on the memorial. Everyday as a student I walked by the memorial and was reminded of the unborn and the gift of all human life.

