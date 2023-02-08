On Tuesday June 15th, 1920, in the city of Duluth, a crowd of citizens lynched three innocent black men. A few tried to dissuade the mob, but their pleas were in vain. One of those was Rev. W. J. Powers, a Roman Catholic Priest in the city of Duluth. He came into the public square, climbed part way up the pole that the mob would lynch these men on, and pleaded, “In the name of God and the church I represent, I ask you to stop.” A second effort to pacify the mob by another Catholic priest failed also. The three men were beaten and then lynched. In 2003, the city of Duluth erected a memorial to these three men who were killed.
Pope Benedict once said, “Each of us is the result of a thought of God. Each of us is willed, each of us is loved, each of us is necessary.” In 2009, when I was a student at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, a memorial for the unborn was dedicated. This quote of Pope Benedict is engraved on the memorial. Everyday as a student I walked by the memorial and was reminded of the unborn and the gift of all human life.
Rev. Powers became known as a true friend of African-Americans. As a Christian, but more basically, as a human person, I want to be a true friend of all people, including the unborn.
When it comes to our relationship with the unborn would we be called friends or foes? I invite each of us to bring that question to God: LORD, am I a friend or foe of the unborn?
On Tuesday January 31 st , 2023, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act. It enshrines a “fundamental right” to abortion, without limits or Safeguards, into the Minnesota statutes. The bill passed the House and Senate by narrow margins after it was quickly pushed through legislative committees.
“The PRO Act means a right to abort any baby for any reason at any time up to birth. It means that the elective killing of a human being in utero is perfectly legal even in the third trimester of pregnancy, when the child can feel excruciating pain and could live outside the womb. It means that parents have no right to know when their teenage daughter has been taken to undergo an abortion,” explained Cathy Blaeser. “Gov. Walz’s absolutist abortion policy puts Minnesota in the company of just a small handful of countries around the world, including North Korea and China. It is extreme, inhumane, and harmful to women and children who deserve so much better.”
The PRO Act, distresses me as a Christian, as a citizen of Minnesota, and most simply as a human being. I feel terribly sad for every unborn child who has been aborted or as consequence of this law may be aborted.
Helpless. Sad. Grieved. Overwhelmed. Angry. Frustrated. Hurt. These are some of the words that describe how many of us felt reading the announcement of the Governor signing this law.
I immediately thought of the Rev. Powers who went into the public square and made his plea to not harm those three men. I began to wonder how he must’ve felt after their lynching, knowing that his words and actions did not stop the crowd. And yet, even though his efforts seemed to have been in vain, they made him a true friend of African Americans. Are you a friend of unborn Americans?
Fr. Paul Strommer, Priest
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Buhl
