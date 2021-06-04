What makes contemporary American society so afraid of suffering? Is it that our luxury has grown so rich that we have become soft? Maybe it is the more recent influence of the spiritual mindset which rejects suffering. Whatever the case, it seems that most people can fairly say, in our country as a whole, we reject the idea of suffering. However, isn’t this a Christian country? Or at least wasn’t our country founded on Christian ideals? In the Garden of Gethsemane when Jesus Christ prayed to His Father He prayed that the cup of His crucifixion might pass from Him, but in the end He retorted Himself, or His own prayer, “not My will but Yours.”
Is it the will of our Heavenly Father that we suffer? Absolutely not, but to be a Christian means that we will suffer aspiring for incorruption in this corrupted world. Jesus Christ, the first Christian, bore the brunt of our fallen humanity and died in suffering agony only to rise again in glory. So, if we as Christians are all a part of His body, will we not experience at least some of this Christian suffering for His sake? (On a BIG side note, of course, senseless, meaningless suffering unfortunately often found in the world today is a whole other discussion). Yet, those of us who have chosen to take up our cross and follow Him, does this not mean we will suffer in our Christian walk? Of course it does! How can I aspire to emulate the life of the Crucified God-Man and not suffer!? Even let us be reminded of the many earthly torments encountered by St. Paul in his epistles.
Nevertheless, almost doubly important as the suffering is the Resurrection. The pain of Christians is not one without hope, it is not one without meaning, it is not one without purpose. If the Lord Himself descended into hades and through death destroyed death, do we not believe that when we die as part of His body we will experience the same Resurrection into incorruption, blissful life-everlasting? There is no doubt that we all hope for the eternal bliss promised to those who follow Jesus Christ, but we cannot experience the great benefits of surgery without the sting of the knife.
In the world today all of the luxury is laid out before us. We live in a wonderfully capitalistic society that promises more than many of our ancestors in this land could have ever imagined. Yet, at the same time the pursuit of luxury often leads to isolation and self interest. When we know the Lord is asking us to lay down our life for His sake, and through Him our neighbor, it is very hard to quiet our conscience if we act on the contrary. Yes, well it is said that the middle road is the most stable, keeping a balance of modern life and the Christan zeal, but we can all see that our ego and flesh does not like suffering for the sake of Christ. Our spirits love it, because they receive grace and feel alive, but in a culture of instant gratification it is hard to be patient for that long-suffering grace. Therefore when we find ourselves in moments of uncomfortability for Jesus Christ, the Gospel, or His Commandments, let us not strain ourselves in an attempt to rationalize or mitigate the suffering. Let us relish in the grace of crucifiction hoping for Resurrection, Thy will be done O’ Lord.
Fr. Dean Franck Priest St. Michael's Serbian Orthodox Christian Church Hibbing, MN 218-969-5511
