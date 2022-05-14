… Freely have you received; freely give. Matthew 10:8
One of the stipulations for the Pastors who write these weekly articles for the Mesabi Tribune is that they are not to promote the mission or ministries within their own churches; but this time around I’m going to bend the rules a little bit.
We, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, just recently completed our 71st Annual White Elephant Sale. And this sale, like the 70 that came before it, was a complete success, in great part due to the out-pouring of support and love from YOU, the people of Hibbing! Thank you!
Like so many other annual staples that have marked our civic and community calendar, COVID put a two-year moratorium on us working and gathering for the White Elephant Sale – which I’m told is the largest rummage sale in the area.
And now a smile has marked many a face as once again we can gather for fish fries, burger bashes, pancake suppers, and other benefit, fellowship events that connect us with our neighbors, and direct our hearts to the common good; and for over 70 years the White Elephant Sale has been such an annual rite of collective good.
Something was missing these past two years when the White Elephant Sale didn’t take place, not only for the members of Our Savior’s, but I also suspect for the broader community of Hibbing as well. For many of us the White Elephant Sale is just as much a harbinger of spring as the robins that finally arrive and the ice that finally retreats off the lakes.
Irrespective of the profit that is made from the sale, and the soreness of backs and muscles come Saturday morning working the sale, it was good to once again see the stampede of people come forth as the gate opened at 9 a.m. from the south doors of the Memorial Building; we missed that!
For better or for worse (and we keep preaching “for the better”), the White Elephant Sale is baked into the DNA of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and it is incumbent upon us to hold the event as stewards to the broader community.
Yes, it is true that the profits from the Our Savior’s White Elephant Sale go towards the perpetual maintenance and upkeep of the church building; but the building is only as good as the people who worship inside it, and our doors ALWAYS must be open to serve the broader community.
In reference to the brick and mortar of any church building, 1 Peter 2:5 reminds us: “you also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.” Once again, the maintenance of any church building is only as worthy as the ministry that takes place inside it.
Far greater than any dollar amount raised with the White Elephant Sale, what was rediscovered for us — after a two-year hiatus — was the labor of love in coming together to pull it all off.
We as a church are getting older, and it is getting more difficult to lift that bail and tote that barge, but somehow, with the memory of working side-by-side with the saints that have gone before us, the work gets done. Not to mention the look on countless faces of those with incredibly modest means who can now clothe their families, furnish their homes, and buy small appliances for pennies on the dollars.
And by the grace of God, the Wonders of the White Elephant Sale will be scheduled for next year!
Pastor Kevin Olson
Our Savior’s Lutheran
Church in Hibbing
