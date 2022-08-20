As Christians, we sometimes struggle to portray the characteristics of our Lord Jesus Christ. We know we’re to be the light of the world, but when that world is growing exceedingly darker all the time it can be quite challenging. In the first century the Apostle Paul encouraged the church in Philippi to stand firm in their faith in spite of a chaotic world around them. His words that were inspired by the Holy Spirit then, are still applicable today. “Only conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ, so that whether I come and see you or remain absent, I will hear of you that you are standing firm in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel.”(Philippians 1:27, NASB) It’s important to understand that the world around us should see the gospel lived out in the everyday life of a Christian. And we should always be ready to speak the gospel to those who have no hope. But in order to accomplish either one of these things we must know and understand the true gospel ourselves. Therefore, truth of the gospel must be at the epicenter of the Christian life. In other words, it should be at the forefront of the everyday conduct, character, and speech of the believer. And in a culture that seems to bring more bad news every day, it’s all the more vital that we bring to it the good news of Jesus. To do this effectively, we must come to the foot of the cross in order to better understand the depths of the gospel. When we read the gospel accounts of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, we find Gods grace poured out for all mankind through the perfect blood of Jesus Christ. And whosoever comes to that cross is washed clean of sin and given new life. But this new life is not a one time trip to Calvary. We must return daily to learn more and more of the grace of God. Because the more we come to know God, the more we come to know ourselves. And the more we come to know ourselves, the more we see our need for Christ. If we are caught up in loving the things of the world, and struggling to find our love for God, then we go to the foot of the cross and see His love for us, and we are compelled to love Him more. If we are struggling to love the people that are different from us, then we go to the cross where Gods love for a thief was on full display. If we are withholding forgiveness from those who need it, we run to the cross and see Gods forgiveness for an undeserving sinner such as ourselves. If we are in the middle of a storm that we don’t think we can bear any longer, then we go to the cross and look upon the One who endured the pain and suffering in our stead. And when we feel as though God may not be near, then we go to the cross where His one and only Son cried out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” And then we come to understand that it’s that very cry that brought us nearer to the Father than one could ever fathom. So conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel by knowing the gospel, visiting the gospel daily, and most importantly living it daily.
Pastor Brent Theien
