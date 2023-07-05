“For Christ, while we were still helpless, died at the appointed time for the ungodly. Indeed, only with difficulty does one die for a just person, though perhaps for a good person one might even find courage to die. But God proves his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us” (Romans 5:6-8).
Yesterday, the 4 th of July, we celebrated the freedom we enjoy living in the United States. Our Nation’s Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” We live in a nation that was built on protecting our individual rights as creatures created in the image and likeness of God. At the same time as celebrating our rights it is equally important to embrace our responsibilities to God and our neighbor. But an even greater way of life than merely fulfilling our responsibilities is choosing to sacrifice for others. I am reminded of the 1998 film Saving Private Ryan. It takes place during WWII. At the beginning of the film we learn, along with the US Army Chief of Staff, that three of a woman’s sons have been killed. Further, this mother is going to receive the notifications of their deaths at the same time. But the Chief of Staff also learns that there is a fourth son named Private James Ryan somewhere missing in France. The General decides to send a unit to find him and bring him back despite being told that it’s an extremely dangerous mission. The unit of 8 men is led by Captain Miller who is played by Tom Hanks. During their mission to bring home this last surviving son, one by one, the unit of 8 lose their lives.
