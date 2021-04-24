As believers I hope that you agree with my following statement, there is power in prayer! Jesus gave us a great example of how to prayer with the Lord’s Prayer which can be found in Matthew chapter 6:9-13 and Luke chapter 11:2-4. We also find many more power passages of scripture talking about the power of prayer. Let’s read from 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.(NIV)”
I know that this last year has been very difficult for most people due to the Covid-19 pandemic we continue to live in, and all of the restrictions that have been put in place as a result. We have also seen a number of tragic events take place throughout our state, country, and world. So where do we turn for help when it seems that everything is lost? We turn to the Lord in prayer for ourselves, our families, our communities, our state, nation, and the world. As I’ve prayed over the past year, I continually find myself asking the Lord to grant me His peace and joy. Philippians 4:7 has been an anchor point for my family and I during this season. It reads, “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.(NIV)”
I believe there is great power in prayer when we go into the Lord’s throne room alone, but there is even greater power when God’s people unite together in unified prayer. I’m so excited for our upcoming National Day of Prayer on Thursday May 6th. This is a great time when all of God’s children, regardless of denomination and affiliation, join together in prayer for our families, community, nation, and the world. It’s always so neat to see everyone coming together and lifting up the name of the Lord together. The year’s National Day of Prayer is the 70th year it has been recognized by our government.
I love this year’s theme which is “Lord pour out Your Love, Life, & Liberty!” Every year the theme is based off of a Bible verse and this year it’s 2 Corinthians 3:17. “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” God, we need Your love, life, and liberty more than ever in our chaotic world today. As we join together and pray may You please grant it to us. I want to invite you to join us this year on Thursday, May 6th to be part of the 70th Annual Day of Prayer. If you live in Hibbing, we will meet at the Hibbing Alliance Church. If you live in Chisholm, we will meet at Chisholm Baptist Church. After a time of prayer the two groups will meet together at the Hull Rust Mine View for a brief time of worship.
I hope that you will be able to make time to join us for an hour of prayer, or even if you can’t stay for the whole hour, you will join us for whatever time you’re able to. I can’t wait to join together in prayer with everyone on Thursday, May 6th for the National Day of Prayer!
God bless,
Pastor Micah Reed
Chisholm Assembly of God, Lead Pastor
