We’re in a time of deep thankfulness for our very lives. When I heard the phrase “the oil of gladness”, I was very curious what it meant and where it came from. I wondered about its spiritual significance at a time like this.
I first found the phrase in Psalm 45:7 in the middle of a royal wedding song! God was anointing a king with oil made with the fragrances of myrrh, aloes and cassia. This is an ancient formula for holy oil found in the Old Testament, perfect for sanctifying and scenting a king. Yet this king was also preparing for his wedding ceremony to a Canaanite princess.
The wedding is described as a tremendously joyous occasion; a scene full of fragrant robes, beautiful people, even stringed instruments that make one “glad”. A procession follows with “joy and gladness”. The wedding party prepares to enter the king’s palace for the festivities. The “gladness” that poured out in the oil just seems to snowball and multiply and flavor the whole sequence of events.
Prior to the anointing with holy oil, however, God set a condition related to equity, as in fairness for all. The condition was that the groom must love righteousness (justice) and hate wickedness. In other words, the person must be true to holding up justice and fairness and then, the oil will flow.
The same passage from Psalm 45 is quoted in the New Testament (Hebrews 1:9). “You have loved righteousness and hated wickedness; therefore God, your God, has anointed you with the oil of gladness beyond your companions”. It seems that the companions were anointed, too. The writer took this old testament passage along with additional scriptures to point towards Jesus as God’s Son who existed at creation and continues to sustain all things.
I found another passage where the “oil of gladness” is lifted up. Interestingly the context is very different from the joyous wedding preparations. The context is mourning and sadness. Yet this oil of gladness is the balm and healing agent of grace whereby grief is overturned. In this case a whole people are in mourning because they have been deported to Babylon.
Isaiah 61:1-3 is the passage, “The spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me; he has sent me to bring good news to the oppressed, to bind up the brokenhearted……to comfort all who mourn; to provide for those who mourn in Zion—to give them a garland instead of ashes, the oil of gladness instead of mourning, the mantle of praise instead of a faint spirit.”
No wonder this phrase was so familiar to me! I had just chosen it as a reading for a friend’s celebration of life. The passage from 61st Isaiah likely was referring to an anonymous prophet figure, but it seems to foreshadow Jesus’ presence on earth. Jesus even made reference to this passage from Isaiah, inferring that it described himself (see Luke 4:18). Remember when he unrolled the scroll of Isaiah in the synagogue, read it, and said that today this scripture was fulfilled?
Maybe it’s perplexing, or maybe not, that the same oil of gladness at a wedding feast is the oil of gladness at a time of deep hurt. Perhaps it points to the reality that God and the Holy Spirit are present everywhere, tending to the myriad of ways that humanity needs healing and saving. God and Spirit are attending to so many things! Undergirding the whole scenario is God loving righteousness and equity, making justice in a broken world.
I’m so grateful that God revealed some connections for me about the “oil of gladness”. There is always the opportunity for mourning to turn around. As God’s beloved, we are worthy of that turning. We are worthy of entering the doors of the banquet hall, already having been lavishly anointed with the “oil of gladness” that pours forth from God. We can confidently expect joy and gladness in our lives, even in the presence of suffering.
The Rev. Sally Maxwell, Priest in Charge
St. James’ Episcopal Church
