Are you ready to look into this mirror? It looks quite innocent as it hangs there on the wall in front of you. Quite innocuous, really. What harm can it do?
The thing about this mirror is that it will show you the truth. It will reflect back who you are, not who you want to be. And you should understand that it can be brutal in its honesty. You might not like what you see.
Your thoughts, your feelings…your personality, is going to be staring you in the face. You are going to come face to face with just who you really are. Anger, jealousy, rage, envy; they’ll all be staring straight back at you. Hostility will produce the same and this mirror can be so, so cruel.
Of course, if you are full of the finer feelings, like love, understanding, patience and compassion, you have nothing to fear. You will come away from this mirror with a warm glowing feeling. Just be sure there are no deep-seated, hidden negative traits because this mirror will dig deep and it will find them.
Do you still want to look? Are you ready?
You have been warned! Copyright 2020 hullabaloo22
How terribly unsettling and yet captivating to think of appearing before something that could tell you the truth about yourself. Would you have the courage to look? Did you notice its characteristics? It’s impartial, honest, therefore giving full disclosure. With the mirror we can’t retort, “Well, you’d better first take a look at yourself!” or “Who are you to judge?” After all, it’s a mirror. So, would you choose to look? Would you want to know the truth about yourself? If so, would you want the experience to be in public or private? I would think private, for after all there are those hidden, dark things which only you know, and, oh yes, GOD (if you are a believer). I mention God to bring attention to the faith of all true believers. For us truth is not a mystic mirror that knows all, but rather it is in the person of God, the God of Truth, who knows ALL truth about EVERY PERSON and EVERY THING
Of what importance is knowing truth? I’m intrigued by what David says to his son Solomon; “My son Solomon, know the God of your father, and serve Him with a whole heart and a willing mind; for the Lord searches all hearts and understands every intent of the thoughts. If you seek Him, He will let you find Him, but if you forsake Him, He will reject you forever.” (1 Chronicles 28:9) What insightful counsel by the man known as “a man after God’s heart”. A lot is said in David’s statement, but notice specifically the importance of the conditional word IF: “If you seek Him”. Responsibility belongs to Solomon to SEEK. To seek God is to seek truth, and truth will “let you find Him”. Only seekers find God. Yet the implied reason for seeking Him is to avoid being forever forsaken.
What will you find when you find TRUTH? Following are highlights I gleaned from Steven Lawson’s article “What Is Truth?”
First, truth is divine. Ultimately, all truth is God’s truth. Truth is from above. It is not of this world. It is not what the crowd speculates something to be. It is not determined by opinion polls, nor is it discovered by public surveys. It is not grandfathered in by human tradition. Truth can be known only by divine revelation. Sin is whatever God says it is. Judgment is whatever God says it is. Salvation is what God says it is. Heaven and hell are what God says they are. It matters not what man says but simply what God says.
Second, truth is absolute. Without God, there cannot be any absolutes. Without absolutes, there can be no objective, universal truths. Without absolutes, truth becomes subjective, relative, and pragmatic. Without absolutes, truth gives way to mere personal or cultural preferences.
Third, truth is singular. That is to say, truth is a single entity. It does not exist in bits and pieces of unrelated ideas or disconnected data. Truth can never be merely a truth, as if it exists in fragments from various sources. Truth is not a collection of ideologies gleaned from detached sources. Because truth is one body of truth, it is always internally consistent. It is always in harmony with everything else it says, since each aspect of truth is congruent with the sum of its parts.
Fourth, truth is objective. This means that truth is not subjective. It is not discovered by personal feelings nor determined by private intuitions. Because truth is objective, it is impartial, unbiased, unprejudiced, and non-partisan. It speaks to all people in all places the same. Truth never speaks out of both sides of its mouth.
Fifth, truth is authoritative. Truth does not stammer or stutter. It speaks with the supreme authority of God Himself. It always makes demands upon us and never offers mere suggestions. Truth has the final word in all matters, telling us how to worship and how to walk. It is the final arbitrator on any subject. It is the final judge of every life. All people are measured by the truth. Every life is weighed in the balances by the truth. Every destiny is marked by the truth. And so the truth will have the final say in every life.
Jesus said “I am the WAY, the TRUTH and the LIFE”, and His resurrection shouts “AMEN!” If you seek Him, He will let you find Him, and the TRUTH will set you free.
So, what will the Truth say about you?
Stacy Sikes
Church of Christ
