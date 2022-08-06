Our newspapers and media are filled with stories about the soaring cost of inflation. It doesn’t take long to figure out that once you have walked out of the grocery store or purchased a tank of gas that everything costs more these days. Of course, it all gets down to money. In a story found in the Gospel of Luke, Jesus talks about money. Actually, he talks about it quite a lot in the Scriptures. An aggrieved brother wants his share of the inheritance. Jesus tells him he cannot be a judge over the matter. In another place Jesus meets a “rich young ruler”? He could do just about everything in life except part with his financial assets. For him, “money is what God used to be,” as George Orwell put it. Even the religious leaders had money in their pockets. When they asked Jesus whether it was okay to send Caesar their quarterly estimated tax payments, Jesus asked them for a coin. Incredibly, one of the robed religious types had some coins of the realm and gave him one. Jesus noted the head of Caesar on the coin and then famously said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s” (Matthew 22:21, KJV).
Of course, today we are a nearly cashless society. The concept of currency as a medium of exchange has radically changed. We pay bills online, or via automatic payments or credit cards. And who among has not heard of the crypto-currency crash where billions have been lost in the past few months.
Investors have touted cryptocurrency as the currency of the future. But there is a problem: cryptocurrency is highly speculative. Just like real currencies, cryptocurrencies generate no cash flow, so for you to profit, someone must pay more for the currency than you did. This is what’s called “the greater fool” theory of investment.
This is where Jesus might step in to tell us: “‘You fool! This very night your life is being demanded of you. And the things you have prepared, whose will they be?’ So, it is with those who store up treasures for themselves but are not rich towards God” (v. 21).
Jesus was not anti-rich; he was anti-greed. “Take care! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of possessions” (v. 15
The alternative to greed is generosity — like that of the widow whom Jesus and the disciples watched as she made a donation at the temple. She taught the disciples that generosity is more than an amount — it’s an attitude. It’s measured not by how much we give, but by how much it cost us. “Truly I tell you,” Jesus said, “this poor widow has put in more than all of them; for all of them have contributed out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty has put in all she had to live on” (Luke 21:3-4).
Last week I was driving out of the Super-One parking lot. Just as I was in a line of cars to get out on to the street, there I saw a very beautiful Hispanic girl, maybe twelve or thirteen years old holding as sign, “Please help my family with some food, or gas or a place to stay tonight.” It was only a glance but she saw me and flashed the most warm and loving smile. Her face radiated so much beauty and love. I could not just pull the car over and stop and so I kept going. But the memory of her beautiful smile and the sign she was carrying was haunting as I got home. Then I remembered, I had just gone to the bank earlier that day and had gotten a couple of $50 bills to put in my cash savings for the house. They were still in my car bench storage seat.
I could have, I should have, I easily might have handed her a $50. I thought about going back after I got home, but I didn’t, and the next morning as I was driving by on the highway I looked to see if she was there. She wasn’t and I can only guess that her family was now gone but my conscience nagged me….or was it the Holy Spirit speaking to me. Over the years, I have gotten better at listening and following those little tugs on my conscience, but last week, the truism that the road to hell is paved by good intentions, seemed all too real. Have you every ignored something God put on your heart?
Jesus was not anti-rich, but he was aware that wealth is not without its problems. And yet, because with “God all things are possible,” even the rich can gain eternal life (Matthew 19:26).
Jesus knew it was not about:
• money, but the love of money.
• not about possessions, but the abundance of possessions.
• not about working hard, but about working only “for themselves” (v. 21).
• not about being rich, but about not being “rich toward God.”
Jesus is against greed, worry and shortsightedness. Yet he’s also quite in favor of being “rich toward God,” by which he means using our wealth ethically, compassionately, and responsibly, always remembering that “the things you have prepared, whose will they be?” (v. 20).
