Our newspapers and media are filled with stories about the soaring cost of inflation. It doesn’t take long to figure out that once you have walked out of the grocery store or purchased a tank of gas that everything costs more these days. Of course, it all gets down to money. In a story found in the Gospel of Luke, Jesus talks about money. Actually, he talks about it quite a lot in the Scriptures. An aggrieved brother wants his share of the inheritance. Jesus tells him he cannot be a judge over the matter. In another place Jesus meets a “rich young ruler”? He could do just about everything in life except part with his financial assets. For him, “money is what God used to be,” as George Orwell put it. Even the religious leaders had money in their pockets. When they asked Jesus whether it was okay to send Caesar their quarterly estimated tax payments, Jesus asked them for a coin. Incredibly, one of the robed religious types had some coins of the realm and gave him one. Jesus noted the head of Caesar on the coin and then famously said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s” (Matthew 22:21, KJV).

Of course, today we are a nearly cashless society. The concept of currency as a medium of exchange has radically changed. We pay bills online, or via automatic payments or credit cards. And who among has not heard of the crypto-currency crash where billions have been lost in the past few months.

