Once upon a time, there was a fine young man of tall, strong build with dark olive complexion, jet black hair and almond eyes. The young lady he found most fair, was precisely fair with golden red hair, light freckled complexion and gemstone eyes. Together they were a fine pair: kind, astute, gentle and yearning for the Lord.
However, it was much to their dismay that they were not very welcome in many churches. How could this be? What could it be? People were “nice” enough to them, but none could conceive of their baptism. Somehow there was a disconnect between their greatest hope and the ability of men to carry it out. They wandered without a spiritual home. Like fools for Christ, their trials made their eyes sadder but brighter.
So as time wore on this beautiful young couple remained unmarried waiting for baptism. They struggled valiantly against the temptations. Chiefly, that if they were not welcome in churches then they should deny Christ and find another religion. But, by the grace of God, they struggled more! This is the nature of the Cross for those who are able to carry it, the sting of death in the world only makes the hope of the Resurrection brighter! As this young couple suffered innocently, they put more trust in the Lord.
One day, they were in the city in order for the young man to report at the navy recruiting station. The young man was becoming a Marine. They took a walk around they city and found a church with its doors wide open. They smelled a beautiful fragrance and saw candles burning through the doorway. When they went inside they saw an old white haired priest with a long white beard sitting in the light of the stained glass window. He was quiet and very bright. In fact there seemed to be the presence of someone there with him. The couple felt so sure that he wasn’t alone. When they made their way up the center aisle through the colorful beams of light and faint smoke. The old man stirred a bit and turned to see them. As he began to smile at them it seemed as though his whole countenance turned into a candle flame of white light.
In this church, the young couple was finally welcome. Since it turned out that they would soon be stationed at the navy base near the city, they studied catechism for some years and then were baptized. Throughout the process of their learning about truth in the Lord, they came to understand that white-haired candle of a priest as well. Much of his life had been suffering, some was outright persecution and torture in a communist country, other was slander gossip and defamation in this country, all because of his love for Jesus Christ. One time the young couple asked him, how he kept his faith in God through all the persecution in his life? “It is the little things.” He said. “I thank God that I can still make the sign of the Cross.” He crossed himself and turned his wrinkled face toward them with white light in his eyes and smiled. “This is the path of Resurrection. Never harbor anger if another person wrongs you. The Lord knows all things.”
After their baptism the young couple was married in the church and they went off to start their life together. The young man was deployed in the navy far from that city. One day, a day very full of trials for that old priest, he received a letter from the young couple. The letter mentioned that their two young children were well and the young man had been accepted into seminary. “It is the little things.” The old priest whispered to himself as tears welled up in his big bright eyes and he made the sign of the Cross.
Fr. Dean Franck
St. Michael’s Orthodox Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.