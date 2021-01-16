I wanted to tell you about the beautiful winter light, but I’m sidelined by a family I know who is going through a really hard time. (not from my church, but people dear to me) Their dad has been hospitalized since before Christmas. Things keep going from bad to worse. Infection does not seem to diminish; it just keeps spreading. He doesn’t even have COVID, simply difficulty conquering a deadly infection. Now he’s in ICU with the technology that might help him to survive. He’s a fighter and his family wants so much for him to fight his way through.
The whole experience is not only frightening, it’s utterly terrifying for them. What could possibly give them hope? What could possibly assuage their fears, knowing so well that his life hangs in the balance?
I know that their hope is the “light shining in the darkness”. It’s the light that we have heard of throughout this holiday season. All throughout Christmas we have been joyous because Christ’s light has come into this world. Now we are into the season called Epiphany where we continue to rejoice that God’s light is continual, eternal, glowing around us and through us all the time. This is the hope that this loving vulnerable family has—”the light shining in the darkness”.
This family is exceptionally faithful. They really lean on God, I mean REALLY love God, but that doesn’t mean they won’t feel the terror of this moment, the real possibility that their Dad might die. If he lives it’ll be a very long road to recovery. If he dies, God’s arms will hold him.
Yet they are humble and prayerful. One of them posts a beautiful picture that says, “Live by faith, not by sight. “ They claim faith, because how else can they look at their loved one who appears to be barely alive? When they rely on their faith, they see something else; the possibility that their Dad might fight his way through this and the trust that no matter what happens, God is there with him and them. God is deep in the mercy that is required to pass through such terrible suffering.
But I wanted to tell you about the light, the beautiful exotic light that has cheered us on throughout this long pandemic and this long winter; the light reflected on the snow and making shadows amongst the birch and aspen in the deep white snow. I mean the light in sun pillars with rainbow colors going straight up through the ice crystals in the sky. Don’t forget the light of alpenglow and backlit skies at sunrise and sunset—-for some reason very common this particularly dark winter. The light that is billions of years old coming from stars in our universe. Look at the light reflecting on clouds even in the middle of the night.
All of this light may be God’s way of saying, it’s okay. “I am here”, in so many ways that you can’t imagine how glorious my backlighting is. “I”m here” in the luminaries that you set out at solstice and Christmas. “I”m here” on the foggy days when it seems that light is absent. “No, I am here!” God says, “Rely on me. Take ahold of some of my love and attach it to yourself and build up your faith.”
I’m going to help you to see the light in the darkness. I’m going to help you to rise up. I’m your lighthouse. I”m your light. I’m with you at noon. I’m your flashlight all night even until the dawn. My light will get you through even the darkest hour. That is my love for you.
Rev. Sally Maxwell
Priest in Charge
St. James’ Episcopal
Hibbing
