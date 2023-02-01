There is a legend of a king who decided to set aside a special day to honor his greatest subject. When the big day arrived, there was a large gathering in the palace courtyard. Four finalists were brought forward, and from these four, the king would select the winner.
The first person presented was a wealthy philanthropist. The king was told that this man was highly deserving of the honor because of his humanitarian efforts. He had given much of his wealth to the poor.
The second person was a celebrated physician. The king was told that this doctor was highly deserving of the honor because he had rendered faithful and dedicated service to the sick for many years.
The third person was a distinguished judge. The king was told that the judge was worthy because he was noted for his wisdom, his fairness, and his brilliant decisions.
The fourth person presented was an elderly woman. Everyone was quite surprised to see her there, because her manner was quite humble, as was her dress. She hardly looked the part of someone who would be honored as the greatest subject in the kingdom. What chance could she possibly have, when compared to the other three, who had accomplished so much? Even so, there was something about her that made her seem exceptional. She had a look of love in her face, a deep understanding in her eyes, she carried herself with a quiet confidence.
The king was intrigued by the woman and somewhat puzzled by her presence. He asked who she was. The answer came: “You see the philanthropist, the doctor, and the judge? Well, she was their teacher!”
Friends, this story does point to the valuable role that school teachers play in our society. It is good for students (and their parents) to express appreciation to teachers who have influenced their lives in positive ways. In the past couple of years, I have had the opportunity to communicate with two of my high school teachers and tell them about the significant impact their teaching has had on my life. My English teacher was especially pleased to learn that not only do I write a 3200-word sermon each week, but I have also written many columns for this local newspaper.
However, I think it is even more important that each of us be aware of opportunities we have to “teach” and be a positive influence on others. As Christians, it is essential that we help our children, other family members and friends grow in their understanding of biblical truth and in their desire to live in a way that honors the Lord. The instructions the Apostle Paul gave to Timothy continue to be important for us to follow today. “You have heard me teach many things that have been confirmed by many reliable witnesses. Teach these great truths to trustworthy people who are able to pass them on to others.” No matter what our profession or stage in life might be, we are called to be teachers of all the great truth which we have found and experienced in Jesus Christ.
As we do that, it is good for us to remember that true greatness is not measured by how much personal success we experience, but by the impact we have on other people.
