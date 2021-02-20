During this year we have come to appreciate the importance of character. We have hospital staff show up day after day; character is expressed. We see bus drivers, police, firefighters, ambulance staff, and others expressing character when they show up serving others. In the recent assault on Capitol Hill in Washington, we saw character displayed by individuals and groups of people. Jesus once said that we will know people by the fruit they bear in Matthew 7:16. Character plays a critical role in this hour. The attribute of courage is an aspect of character. Immediately I am reminded of the echo that we hear in Joshua…” Be strong and Courageous” (Joshua 1:6).
Now, I won’t ask if you are afraid of certain things, but perhaps you recall trying to ride a two-wheel bicycle for the first time? Or a first-time extreme moment when your fear captured your heart. Many among us are fearful that this world will not come right, ever again. Fear does characterize much of our world today. We fear those who are different from us. We fear the changes that are taking place. Such that fear has a way of immobilizing us. The Bible has many stories of men and women acting courageously. I think of Daniel or Esther. I think of Jesus because he also acted with courage. In Luke Gospel chapter 7, we read about that occasion when Jesus accepted an invitation to the home of Simon the Pharisee. As he and other men sat at the table, a woman came and expressed her gratitude to Jesus. Jesus sensed the hostility of the men, so he intervened. He protected the woman. Jesus turned to Simon and told a parable; then He compared Simon’s hospitality with the woman’s. With courage, Jesus took a risk; he intervened, and He taught. Through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus we have come to know a God of courage. This realization prompted British writer, G K Chesterton, to say: “Alone of all the creeds, Christianity has added courage to the virtues of the Creator.”
We sing a song Harry Emerson Fosdick which includes the prayer: “Grant us wisdom, grant us courage, for the facing of this hour.” In response to the fears and intimidations of this hour we pray for courage. We pray this as individuals, and we pray for the whole world. Courage is important because we all have to do things we don’t like sometimes. Courage is when you are brave about something you fear. Everyone is afraid of something or someone. Deuteronomy 31: 6 says “Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.” Psalm 27:1 says “The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; Of whom shall I be afraid.” Let me ask you these few questions. As you reflect on your life, what is one moment where you acted with courage? And why? As you think about this, think about your family, your church, your work, and your community. What is one area where you see people acting courageous? Or where should we be more courageous? How does courage help you in your life? Courageous people are passionate and purposeful. Through the transforming power of our courageous God, may we increasingly become a courageous people. And that the world would then know us by the fruit we bear.
Major Vickie Cole
Pastor of
The Salvation Army
