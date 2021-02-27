“God created humankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them, male and female he created them.” Genesis 1:27 (NET)
When God created man and woman, he created them to resemble him, to be a unique reflection of him and his character. Everything else that God created was said to have been created after its own kind. The only thing that God created that was unlike this, was humankind. He made them to be like him with spiritual and mental and emotional characteristics. He made them to steward his creation, to be fruitful and multiply, and to have a relationship with him that honored and glorified him throughout the whole world.
This is a unique blessing to be created by him and for him. This gives us purpose in life. He designed us to live with him in harmony and with others with whom he created. There is so much that his creation brings to us…the dignity and respect that we give each other because we have been created, male and female, equal in God’s sight. The creation he has made is astounding: The mountains, valleys, trees, creatures of the sea, animals, plants of every kind, the moon, stars and planets. The amazing expanse of the universe is beyond our imagination. Yet, in all of it, God created us in his image and poured out his special blessing upon us.
You may ask, “But why do I see so much disharmony, and disrespect, and hatred, and brokenness in our world? It is a good question. In those days with our first parents, God had designed a beautiful garden and place of harmony. They had everything they needed or wanted. But there was one thing that God told them not to partake of and that was the fruit from the tree that was in the middle of the garden. The Evil One had tempted them to eat of the fruit that God had told them not to eat. Not only did they think that it would be good to eat because of how it looked and how it might taste, but they thought they might be just like God rather than being a reflection of him. They were also told that if they ate the fruit that they would die. They questioned whether this could be really true. They doubted God.
Enter the problem of humanity. We don’t like the idea of listening to those in authority and we don’t trust. From the beginning, they rejected God’s word. But God’s word is perfect. The question is, whose voice will we listen to? We like to be in charge of our own lives and our own hearts. Yet God knows us perfectly and wants to have a relationship that is right and true. The first act of disobedience to God’s perfect design was rebellion against him…and it is what we call sin. We began to see hatred, conflict, murder, and selfish pride. Death did come into the picture, spiritual death because we were now separated from a holy God and physical death. We were created in the image of God but it got twisted because of our sin and rebellion. Yes, this is bad news and we see its results by the brokenness all around us.
Yet, I will never tire of sharing the very Great News that God planned to bring us back to a right relationship with Him and others. God didn’t just leave us messed up and broken and tell us that we need to prove ourselves to him and if we just did enough good things, he might just accept us. No, he sent his Son, Jesus to this earth to live the perfect life that we could not live. He showed us what it looked like to be a perfect image bearer of God through both words and actions. He was eventually betrayed and suffered death on a Roman cross. It was a one-time sacrifice for sin for all people. On the third day, after being buried in a tomb, he rose again victoriously, conquering death and sin. He is our only living Savior. When we turn away from our sin and put our trust in Jesus, he removes our sin and gives us his righteousness. This means that Jesus restores our relationship with God again. He gives us the hope of eternal life. He changes our hearts now and begins to put love, hope and peace there. We begin to bear his image once again. He restores us and someday he will restore us perfectly when Jesus comes again. It is his grace and all his doing. Turn to him today. He desires to restore our relationship back to him.
Pastor Mark E. Anderson
Associate Pastor
Chisholm Baptist Church
