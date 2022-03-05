The year was 1964, most of the world was moving into the trembling state of the swinging 1960s. Demonstrations against the war in Vietnam were beginning, race riots were increasing, and there was a seemingly contagious obsession with a new type of music called “rock and roll.”
In that very same year, there was a record shattering earthquake, 9.2 on the Richter scale, along the coast of Alaska. It is still the largest recorded earthquake in North American history. A vast majority of civilization along the southern coast of Alaska, in the Prince William Sound area, crumbled or was washed away. During this massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami, the Orthodox Christian Church witnessed what came to be known as the Good Friday Miracle, as the earthquake occurred on Good Friday in the year 1964…
On Kodiak Island, smoke stacks were falling, church bells were ringing of their own accord, and strong metal buildings were getting all twisted up. Landslides followed the earthquake and the water in the deep bay was sucked out like someone pulled the drain plug. All the rocks below the water became visible and the locals knew that this meant one thing… The water was coming back, a tsunami!
Everyone who was able scrambled to higher ground. The water came crashing and crushing back into the bay and onto the land. In the final back surge the water dragged most everything back out to sea. The people who had climbed up into the foothills were huddling together to stay warm. When the terror subsided, they all came back down from the foothills. Pretty much everything was destroyed, even those structures of iron and concrete, but the humble wooden Orthodox Christian Church on a very solid foundation survived the tsunami. When the parishioners went inside the Church to “clean it up,” not a single candle in the church had fallen over.
Throughout the twenty centuries since our Lord Jesus Christ walked this earth, many earthquakes, tsunamis and fads have besieged our Christian Faith. Yet, we know that the true Christian Church is the very Body of our Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ! Christianity cannot be shaken, no matter the earthquake, no matter the tsunami, no matter the fad. The answer remains the same: Jesus Christ Triumphs!
The earthquake and tsunami of the Good Friday Miracle happened on the day of the Crucifixion of our Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ. Nevertheless, the Church was still there on Pascha, the day of the Resurrection of our Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ. Let us all be illumined by the fact that our great Church, the Church of Jesus Christ, has triumphed and will triumph unto the ages of ages, Amen!
Fr. Dean Franck, Priest
St. Michael’s Serbian Orthodox
Christian Church
