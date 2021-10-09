I consider uncertainty to be one of the great blessings of human existence. Does that surprise you? What would life be like if we already knew what was going to happen? Would you take a trip if you already knew what you were going to see? Would you watch a football game if you already knew the outcome? Would you try a new recipe if you already knew what the food would taste like? Maybe we would, but we would lose all the joy of being delighted by a new experience. I’ll take uncertainty any day if the cost of certainty is losing my first taste of Chicago deep-dish pizza, or my first view of the Wyoming high country, or the elation of winning a Little League championship. These were priceless experiences that would disappear without the uncertainty of life. Take a moment, savor all the possibilities that come with uncertainty, and give thanks to God for the delight of new experiences.
When we worry too much about the negative possibilities, then uncertainty becomes anxiety and it starts to hurt us. Jesus acknowledged that human existence is always uncertain in Matthew 6:25-34, but he told us that we don’t need to become anxious on account of uncertainty: “Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your span of life or add one cubit to your height?”
When God created the universe, God brought order, structure, and form to the pre-existent chaos, setting the cosmos in motion, governed by the laws of nature and held together by God’s Word. So God created, God saw that it was good, and God made a significant choice in creation: humankind was to be made in God’s image and, therefore, humankind must be both free and responsible, like God. On the seventh day, God rested and envisioned a future of blessing, goodness, abundance, and peace for us. And God set us free to live into that dreamed-of future or to reject that future.
God took a risk in the uncertainty of our future – indeed, the future of all of creation. God could have created a universe in which everything that would ever be and ever happen was known from the beginning, but God didn’t do so. God made us free and responsible, just like God. The presence of tragedy, suffering, and bitterness is part of existence as free and responsible creatures made in God’s image. But we also get to experience surprise and delight, just as God delights in us when we choose the future that God has dreamt for us.
Jesus called God’s vision for us “the kingdom of God,” and he told us that the kingdom is near. We can set aside worry and anxiety when we trust that the kingdom is near – that God is always putting before us opportunities to step into the blessed vision and to delight in what we experience and receive. We step into God’s vision for us when we accept God’s love for us. We step into God’s vision for us when we love God in return and when we love one another. We step into God’s vision for us when we open our eyes to see the goodness of life and when we open our hearts to rejoice in life. We step into God’s vision for us when we live as Jesus taught us to live.
Sometimes things don’t turn out the way that we want. That’s okay. Disappointment can also be part of life’s goodness when we allow it to amplify the delight of later triumphs. Don’t let it drag you down. Let hope lift you up!
Pastor Andy Petter
Wesley United Methodist Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.