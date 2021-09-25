Have you seen it? Have you seen what so many have acknowledge as what changed their lives? Consider the testimony of JS, “Nearly six years sober, it was a leap of faith, but the new path was there all along. Only the penitent man will pass.” FD said, “The concept of faith in a nutshell.” Still another, “This scene literally changed my life as a Christian child growing up in the 90s.” You ask, “What is it? What can this be?” Here’s a hint from another quote. “I recently took a leap of faith in my life and it immediately paid off. When I made the decision I was thinking of Indy. If he could do it, so can I.” Ah, there’s the hint, “Indy” or Indiana Jones and the the movie The Last Crusade (1987).
Within that movie is a scene known as “the leap of faith”. You can google it and watch it for yourself, and I hope you will. However, allow me to clumsily describe it. Indiana Jones is faced with crossing what seems a bottomless chasm. He sees no bridge, and the chasm is much too wide for him to jump. He has only his father’s book which gives instructions to step out in faith. He so struggles with what he sees and what his father has said. He looks again and again at the open chasm. “This is suicide!” “This is so stupid!” There is nothing to step out on but empty space. Oh, how he struggles with his thoughts. “What foolishness to not trust my eyes.” “Yet, what lack of faith not to trust my father. He demands me step out into nothing”. Finally with hand over his heart and making the commitment of no return, he lifts his left foot and takes the step. Immediately his foot comes down on a solid surface. A bridge was there all the time. It was a bridge painted to look exactly like the chasm.
This profound example illustrates a simple truth. The face of faith is one’s obedience. For Indy, it was not his eyes, his common sense, or his intellect. Rather, it was simply his obedience to his father’s words. His bedrock belief in his father and in his father’s words proved greater than his trust in himself and his own ways of resolving the problem. For a Christian, this so wonderfully illustrates the proper understanding of the faith by which one is saved.
In his insightful book What To Say When You Talk To Your Self, Shad Helmstetter gives four steps that lead to our actions or behavior.
1. Programming creates beliefs.
2. Beliefs create attitudes.
3. Attitudes create feelings.
4. Feelings determine actions
It’s interesting that “programming” is the first. In other words, our programming ultimately determines our actions. One can google a great article by Jimmy Knibbe “We Are What We Believe We Are”. Jimmy states, “Every one of our actions is driven by a belief. Regardless of the intellectual or verbal assent that we give, our true beliefs are shown through our actions.”
For the Christian, the greatest example of faith is the willing obedience of Christ to the cross. The cross was His Father’s instruction given with a promise: He would be raised up on the third day. He is faith’s Author and Completer. Indiana Jones’s leap of faith certainly makes for a good illustration, but it’s within a movie of man’s imagination. Jesus’ leap of faith was reality and defines the Christian faith as one of obedience (James 2:17). He is our “Face of Faith”.
Stacy Sikes
Church of Christ
