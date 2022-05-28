I do a lot of driving, so I listen to the radio a lot. A few weeks ago, I heard an advertisement for a mission opportunity to heal leprosy with antibiotics. For $30 we can give a person a new life. Can you imagine? Leprosy can be healed! And it has been given a new, “cleaner” name: Hansen’s disease, after scientist G. H. Armauer Hansen who discovered the M. leprae bacterium in 1873.
If you are a Bible reader, you have heard about leprosy. It was prevalent in biblical times, because it is contagious and there was no cure. It was not only a death sentence, it was an excruciating death sentence with pain and sores, loss of limbs, the smell of rotting flesh……... And the worst part of leprosy was not being able to be with your loved ones. If you had leprosy, there was a law that you were to be an outcast and had to stay away from others. You were ostracized. There was no hope with leprosy.
2 Kings: 7 tells a story about 4 lepers. There is this horrible famine going on in the city of Samaria. The people were starving and had pretty much eaten every morsel of food inside the walls of their city, because this huge enemy army had surrounded them for months.
So there were these four lepers who had been banned from the city due to their disease and were living outside the entrance to the city gate. They finally asked each other, “Why stay here until we die of starvation? Let’s go over to the camp of the Arameans and surrender. If they spare us, we will be fed and we will live. If they kill us, then we will die there.” With no other choices at the time, they started off for the camp, but when they reached the edge of the camp, no one was there!
This was a huge encampment that had been the home and supply center for thousands of men. But what the lepers didn’t know is that God had caused the Arameans to hear the sound of chariots and horses----and believing that the King of Israel had rounded up many armies to attack them----they all got up and fled the camp, abandoning their belongings: tents, horses, donkeys, food, supplies….and ran for their lives. So, the lepers entered one of the tents and started to eat and drink whatever they found.
Think of these men who had nothing but the ragged clothes on their backs----and here they are in this abundance. So, they ate their fill for the first time in months, maybe years.
But after their hunger was finally satisfied, they looked at each other and admitted: “What we’re doing here is not right. This is a day of good news and we are keeping it to ourselves”. There were others who were suffering from starvation that could benefit from this food, and so they went back to the city to declare what they had found—to share the Good News.
It is up to us to share Good News when we have it.
Did you know that Leprosy is only mildly contagious? You can actually hug a leper and probably not get leprosy? Good News that hasn’t been shared much.
Can you believe that leprosy has a cure today? Well, actually, it had a cure then too. His name was Jesus and it was those who believed, who found themselves cured with new life. This is Good News and it is meant to be shared.
May our love be contagious as we spread the Good News the world needs to hear!
Pastor Diane Bolles,
Nashwauk and Pengilly
United Methodist
Churches
