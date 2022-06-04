Sunday June 5, 2022 is Pentecost Sunday. This event could be classified as the birth of the Christian Church.
Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead. As the resurrected Christ He appeared to 500 plus people over the next 40 days. He made His way to Mount of Olives and said these last words to His disciples and followers…”It is not for you to know periods of time or appointed times which the Father has set by His own authority; but you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be My witnesses both in Jerusalem and in all Judea, and Samaria, and as far as the remotest part of the earth.” (Acts 1:7-8)
With those final words of promise the Bible tells us… “And after He had said these things, He was lifted up while they were watching, and a cloud took Him up, out of their sight. And as they were gazing intently into the sky while He was going, then behold, two men in white clothing stood beside them, and they said, “Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into the sky? This Jesus, who has been taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you have watched Him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:8-11)
Jesus Ascended into heaven to sit at the right hand of the Father. In faith terms we have entitled this as His Ascension. But He is going to return to bring home to His Kingdom all who repent of their sins and surrender to Him as Savior. But not all people know of His sacrifice on the cross or that His shed blood paid the penalty for the sins of humanity. This is why His last words were to prepare for the Holy Spirit to empower you so you can witness of this truth and message of eternal hope.
So at this point the disciples as well as 120 plus others go to an upper room in Jerusalem for a 10 day long prayer and praise meeting. Seeking that promise of the Holy Spirit. Then on the tenth day, the Day of Pentecost the Holy Spirit comes upon them… “When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place. And suddenly a noise like a violent rushing wind came from heaven, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting. And tongues that looked like fire appeared to them, distributing themselves, and a tongue rested on each one of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak with different tongues, as the Spirit was giving them the ability to speak out.” (Acts 2:1-4)
When one is empowered by the Holy Spirit of Jesus, empowerment occurs. The power to live a holy life. The power to forgive those once thought unforgivable. The power to love a stranger. The power to step out of ones comfort zone and be a witness of Jesus salvation to others. Even the power to accomplish things for God which one does not possess by their own abilities. Yes, it is miraculous. The first empowered miracle for these disciples was to speak a foreign language they did not know, or ever attempt to learn. It was a gift to relate and communicate with all people. It caused a stir, but people heard in their own lanuage the message of salvation and hope and… “ Now when they heard this, they were pierced to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, “Brothers, what are we to do?” Peter said to them, “Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For the promise is for you and your children and for all who are far away, as many as the Lord our God will call to Himself.” And with many other words he solemnly testified and kept on urging them, saying, “Be saved from this perverse generation!” So then, those who had received his word were baptized; and that day there were added about three thousand souls.” (Acts 2:37-41)
Suddenly 3,000 people confess their sin, request Jesus forgive them and are adopted into His family. The Church is born! Suddenly they realize they are all followers of Jesus, they are the first Christians. The love they had for one another was also miraculous…
“They were continually devoting themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.
Everyone kept feeling a sense of awe; and many wonders and signs were taking place through the apostles. And all the believers were together and had all things in common; and they would sell their property and possessions and share them with all, to the extent that anyone had need. Day by day continuing with one mind in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they were taking their meals together with gladness and sincerity of heart, praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord was adding to their number day by day those who were being saved.” (Acts 2:42-27)
Now 2000 plus years later the Church is still alive and the mission is still the same…receive the Holy Spirit and be my witnesses.
I do not expect to see an ‘exact’ duplication that we read at the birth of the Church. But the Bible clearly communicated that we are to be forgiven of sins through Jesus Christ, filled and empowered by His Holy Spirit and be witnesses of Jesus salvation to others. When a person surrenders to Christs salvation, the earmark of that surrender is transformation of character. As well as a local church serving Jesus Christ demonstrating love for God and others so powerfully that numbers are added. Not to one’s church per-say, but to God’s family. This should be a natural and regular occurrence of any church who serves Jesus Christ.
It always begins with a personal surrender. It begins personally. Not wagging a finger at the leaders of the church or ones denomination. But what am “I” doing to grow God’s kingdom?
This Pentecost Sunday, celebrate Jesus and the birth of His Church – the family of God. Pray and recommit to ‘being’ the Church to others as a witness of Jesus Christ.
Rev. Kevin L. Norton
Hibbing Alliance Church
