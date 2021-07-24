Rocky, barren hillsides. Blades of grass scattered amidst the rocks. This is not the scene we typically imagine when reading or hearing Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures” (Psalm 23:1-2aESV)
The setting of Israel’s pastoral life did not consist of rolling green meadows, but the rocky desert wilderness with hills and canyons covering much of the landscape. Flocks of livestock survived amid temperature extremes and little rainfall, this rugged wilderness can sustain flocks of livestock. Nomadic shepherding is thuggish, demanding, and humbling work in this terrain. Jewish writers filled Scripture with metaphors of shepherding in the wilderness. People could easily understand the imagery, for it was rooted in their everyday lives, as they sought safety or pasture for their flocks. The extremes of wilderness life reminded the people of their need for God and His faithful provision. Each child of God is His sheep, one of His own. God’s people are His flock, and God Himself is their Shepherd. He cares for, speaks to and ,guides His sheep directly. Over time, the shepherd’s voice becomes familiar to the sheep. In fact, when several flocks camp together at night, each flocks can distinguish the voice of its shepherd from the others. The flock will only respond to and follow its shepherd’s voice. Those who are God’s sheep will follow His voice alone, disregarding other tempting voices around them. To help God’s people learn and recognize His voice, Christ commissions leaders among His flock to tend to the people of His pasture. In his first letter, Peter addresses the elders of the church, “Be shepherds of God’s flock that is under your care, watching over them” II Peter 5:2a). Girls and boys as young as 12 can be found caring for a whole flock. Adult shepherds do not travel with their sheep, instead, they keep an eye on their undershepherds from a distance while tending to business at the camp. Both Old and New Testament writers draw on this poignant metaphor to describe the relationship and responsibility of leaders to God’s people. Like young undershepherds, leaders are called to shepherd the sheep among them, as one who is under the authority and care of the Chief Shepherd. A leader’s first priority lies in being shepherded by Christ Himself, training the spiritual ears of his or her heart to recognize His voice. Leaders led by Christ can then shepherd others. Peter goes on to counsel leaders to do so with a willing heart, integrity, an eagerness to serve and as an example to the flock and not for personal gain or power. The call of the undershepherd is ultimately a call to wholehearted faith, obedience and surrender. It is a call to sacrificial love and service. Christ Himself shepherds His flock through undershepherds who are attuned to His leading, who eagerly and humbly desire to serve and care for God’s people, who are willing to follow. As we undershepherd the flocks given to our care — be they friends, coworkers, family, children, students, brothers and sisters in Christ. The Chief Shepherd is keeping watch over us. Wherever the pasture, whoever the flock, be an undershepherd and do the work of shepherding. Follow the True Shepherd of your soul, who calls His own by name. Hear and Heed His voice, and lead the way to Christ. “And when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the crown of glory that will never fade away” (I Peter 5:4 NIV).
Major Vickie Cole
The Salvation Army
