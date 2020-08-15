“The better Times are coming for the people of God. The last 3 Minor Prophets Haggai, Zechariah, and Malachi each spoke to those who returned from the 70-year exile. In 538 B.C. Cyrus King of Persia allowed the exiled Jews to return to Jerusalem after 70 years in captivity. Two years later 536 B.C. construction on the temple began, led by Zerubbabel. Here is where we pick up after the remnant returns to Jerusalem. Gone was the glory of the former kingdom and temple, gone was the great population, and all that was left was the rubble of Jerusalem, the remnant of the people, and the task of restoration. Tons of work to do rebuilding their city and place of worship and all the while still overwhelmed by enemies.
Haggai introduces us to two leading figures in Jerusalem during these difficult days of rebuilding the temple. Zerubbabel was the governor of Jerusalem, and Joshua was the high priest. Haggai exhorts the Hebrews to place the Lords work over their rebuilding homes in in Haggai chapter 1:2-5, “This is what the Lord Almighty says: “These people say, ‘The time has not yet come to rebuild the Lord’s house.’” Then the word of the Lord came through the prophet Haggai: “Is it a time for you yourselves to be living in your paneled houses, while this house remains a ruin?” Now this is what the Lord Almighty says: “Give careful thought to your ways.
The Hebrews didn’t just lose their priorities; they lost their identity because they lost the Word. The nation accepted another form of truth, their feelings and emotions. If you don’t read the Word daily you will begin to accept the popular narrative of the day. We need the Word of God to help us know the difference between good and bad, even good or God, and Gods plan or our plan. We need to humbly admit that our sensory is broken without transforming our minds by the Inspired Word of God daily. They said “Now is certainly not the time to rebuild the temple,” so began building their own homes instead. They started accepting this popular ideas as truth. In the lack of the Word- The people didn’t have a proper view of themselves because of the many years lost in captivity. We are living in confusing time over the past decade. Many have lost their identity because the Word of God isn’t being held as our ultimate authority. You go 6 days without reading the Word of God you begin losing your identity as a Christian. You lose a sense of Gods plan and His strength that available in discouraging times.
Haggai comes as the nation is losing faith in verse eleven, “ I called for a drought on the fields and the mountains, on the grain, the new wine, the olive oil and everything else the ground produces, on people and livestock, and on all the labor of your hands.” The prophet doesn’t just bring a rebuke to he brings a prophetic word that affirms the people of God that the Lord is with them, and going to strengthen them for the great work of finishing the temple. The greatest promise in the Bible is that God is Immanuel, “God with us” and Haggai 1:13-15 gives this encouragement; “ Then Haggai, the Lord’s messenger, gave this message of the Lord to the people: “I am with you,” declares the Lord. So the Lord stirred up the spirit of Zerubbabel son of Shealtiel, governor of Judah, and the spirit of Joshua son of Jozadak, the high priest, and the spirit of the whole remnant of the people. They came and began to work on the house of the Lord Almighty, their God, 15 on the twenty-fourth day of the sixth month.” The stirring of spirit didn’t come and go just as a spiritual experience. The stirring of spirit flourished into a stirring of the work. I pray you are stirred with the hope that God is able, stirred with the power that God is bigger than anything you are facing, and stirred to do anything that he asks you to do because He is real and available.
Pastor Daniel Scally
Lead Pastor
Abundant Life Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.