As I write this today, there are so many topics that I would like to touch on, but for sure I want to talk some about Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving has always been a special holiday to me. I remember as a young boy how my brother and I would always go with my dad to the cabin in the morning. We might hunt, or fish, but probably always spent some time cutting wood for the stoves at the cabin, or at home. We would get home with a hearty appetite. My mother was a amazing cook, and would put a spread on the table that kings and queens would line up for. We always had juicy turkey, fluffy mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, squash, cranberries, other veggies, hot fresh homemade breads, and several pies still steaming as they had just come out of the oven. She baked everything on an old wood stove in the basement. We always had a house full of people, as my mom and dad loved feeding and entertaining people. I so loved Thanksgiving day, feeding on leftovers in the evening, and into the next several days. That is probably why I was on the ground floor of initiating the Community Thanksgiving Dinner in the early 1990s. I still remember that first year, as I excitedly brought the idea to the Ministerial, and St. James was eager to become the host church. It was from the beginning a community event, as so many people and clergy from other churches joined in. I have given Thanksgiving Day for about the last 30 years as a love offering to the community. I have loved every minute on it, working on it for weeks before the big day. The day of Thanksgiving, my day would start early, and I was greatly involved delivering dinners every year to so many people. I always took my children, or grandchildren along. I cannot count the smiles, hugs, tears, and prayers that have happened throughout the years. Then I would come back to help, and stay at the church (Blessed Sacrament in the later years) until everything was cleaned up. It was tiring, but a fulfilled tiredness. I just breaks my heart that we will not be having it this year. A number of us (including Judy from St. James and Father Gabriel from Blessed Sacrament) looked at it from every possible angle to see if we could make something work, but the decision that it just would not work this year became more evident all the time. I think of all the hours of love donated by the Judys, Kevins, Dans, Brendas, Arts, and so many others who year after year worked so hard to make this meal so delicious, so special, and such a gift to the community. I think of all the businesses and community people who chimed in to help. Every year, there would be 100-150 volunteers from almost every church in the community. A number of people would get up at 4:00 AM Thanksgiving morning to make the final foods which needed to be made fresh. I have tears in my eyes as I think of all of my friends who labored year after year to create a taste treat to about 1,000 people every year to enjoy. I think of all the smiles and thankfulness. along with the cheers and tears I have experienced every year by the hundreds waiting at the living places of the senior citizens...so eagerly waiting for Thanksgiving dinner. I think of the tears of the elderly that touched the hearts of my children and grandchildren as they helped me deliver meals every year. I think of all the volunteer drivers whose hearts were touched as they delivered meals. It made Thanksgiving so special every year for all of us. I think of the buzz of fellowship that vibrated through St. Leo’s Hall every year as people feasted and fellowshipped. Tears are now streaming down my face. I love you community of Hibbing area, and am so thankful for all the years of meals we have provided for you, and my heart is broken that we cannot do it again this year. I do ask every family, and every church in the community to be sensitive to people around that need help, and let us (hundreds of us) bless others this Thanksgiving. I love you so much my beloved community.
Pastor Rod Tuomi
Hibbing Christian
Assembly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.