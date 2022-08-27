As I age, my body seems to take on a fair amount of wear and tear. Along with a few wrinkles and a few more strands of gray hair each year, I have a number of scars that I have amassed over my 60+ years.
Each has a story to tell: The long wide one on my left thigh is from a mailbox that my pony took me too close to. The small wide one on my upper leg is from a barb wire fence that I was trying to squeeze through and the small faded one on my right wrist is from a water ski rope, Then there are several from different surgeries, the one on my nose from grandpa’s fireplace---I could go on, but I only have 600 words to get the message across!
So what am I trying to say? I have a few scars! Don’t you? Over the years, I have tried to hide my scars, but in time, I realized that each has a story to tell. Some are a reminder to be more careful; make better decisions. Others are the product of having a medical procedure that helped me to be able to enjoy a better life. But am I really thankful for them? Hmmmmmm……..
Songwriters Matthew Armstrong, Matthew Hein, Ethan Hulse and Jon Mcconnell wrote a song telling us of their thankfulness:
“Waking up to a new sunrise. Looking back from the other side. I can see now with open eyes. Darkest water and deepest pain. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. ‘Cause my brokenness brought me to you. And these wounds are a story you’ll use. So I’m thankful for the scars ‘Cause without them I wouldn’t know your heart. And I know they’ll always tell of who you are……….”
I enjoyed the song when it came out, but until I saw a video of a church service where a young boy was singing it, then it really resonated with me. The boy was in a wheelchair and there were no visible scars, but when he sang, you could feel them.
My clothes hide a lot of my scars, yet I am less concerned about hiding them now as they are a part of who I am. Amazingly, some that kept me awake at night earlier in my life, are mostly forgotten now….
I remember an Annual Conference years ago when one of our Bishops was talking about how she fell while jogging and there was this new product called “liquid bandage” that you just painted over the wound and it helped in healing and prohibited a lot of the scarring. Oh, if we just had a product like that, that could take care of our internal scars.
Well, the Bible tells us the story of a Savior who took on many scars for us; scars from beatings, betrayals, a crown of thorns, from taking the nails for us……. His wounds are a story that tell of who he is.
We all have stories to tell. What do your scars tell about your life? Mine tell of ponies, mishaps with fences, water skiing, medical procedures and the ones that can’t be seen tell of a broken heart, bumpy roads, disappointments and regrets.
Am I thankful for my scars? I guess, but I am more thankful for the scars of Jesus.
Who does that? Takes on the weight of the sin of the world, so we can live with our scars? Only Jesus.
Pastor Diane Bolles
Pengilly and Nashwauk United Methodist Churches
(Lyrics to the song “Scars” by songwriters Matthew Armstrong, Matthew Hein, Ethan Hulse and Jon Mcconnell copyright 2018 CCLI 7106244)
