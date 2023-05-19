A study published showed that the average American walks about 5,117 steps daily, which equates to about 2.5 miles. If a person lived to be 80, they would have walked approximately 149,416,400 steps. For many, those steps will have brought them across the country or even the world. So just think about your own life and where your steps have taken you. As we prepare for graduation and the end of another school year, some students will be taking steps into a brand new college in a new city.
I don’t know where you are in life, but as long as you can walk, you will take steps tomorrow. For some of you, your steps may feel routine and natural; for others, you may be looking at tomorrow with a bit of trepidation as you step into unsure circumstances or situations. In our church, we have been talking quite a bit lately about “next steps,” and while we may not be referring to literal footsteps, we are trying to challenge people to think about where they are going and what their next steps are.
So I guess I want to pose two possible perspectives that you may be in: 1. To those of you not stepping out of your comfort zone because you have become comfortable in your routine and you walk the same path day in and day out, and 2. Those of you who are stepping out, yet are filled with anxiety and fear, maybe even to the point of being paralyzed to take the step. Even if you say that you don’t fall in either category, I would be willing to bet that you could reflect upon a time when you found yourself in one of the two categories.
Life can be challenging, and I know from experience that taking a step can be quite difficult at times. So often, in my Christian faith, I am challenged with the lies that I am not equipped enough to do God’s work or that I will, in some way, let God down. I believe these lies have kept me from opportunities that God desired me to pursue. However, even though sometimes difficult, I have grown so much more in my faith when I have taken the steps. A verse from Proverbs has encouraged me as I live out “this thing called life.” Proverbs 16:9 says, “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.” (ESV). We see the idea of God working out His plan in our lives in several New Testament verses, including Romans 9:20-21 and James 4:13-15.
For some people, these verses are confining, like we are puppets in God’s ultimate plan, but we prove free will every day as we make choices, and these verses should instead be freeing and encouraging to us. God is in control of all things, and nothing catches him by surprise. When we put our faith in Jesus Christ as our savior and Lord, we not only have God establishing our steps, but we also have the Holy Spirit inside of us. So let us be people willing to do hard things and step out in faith. God desires movement in our lives, so what is your next step? Maybe it’s asking the Lord in your heart for the first time, starting to attend church more often, serving in your church more, or perhaps it’s leading a Bible study in your home. Whatever it is, don’t wait……take your next step now and see what God has in store!
