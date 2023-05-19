A study published showed that the average American walks about 5,117 steps daily, which equates to about 2.5 miles. If a person lived to be 80, they would have walked approximately 149,416,400 steps. For many, those steps will have brought them across the country or even the world. So just think about your own life and where your steps have taken you. As we prepare for graduation and the end of another school year, some students will be taking steps into a brand new college in a new city.

I don’t know where you are in life, but as long as you can walk, you will take steps tomorrow. For some of you, your steps may feel routine and natural; for others, you may be looking at tomorrow with a bit of trepidation as you step into unsure circumstances or situations. In our church, we have been talking quite a bit lately about “next steps,” and while we may not be referring to literal footsteps, we are trying to challenge people to think about where they are going and what their next steps are.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments