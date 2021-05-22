This past weekend our Parish of St. Basil of Ostrog in Chisholm celebrated its 111th Anniversary together with our Patron Saint Day. For 111 years this church is offering service to God and serves whole Iron Range community. Parish was originally founded by Serbian immigrants, but soon opened its doors to the whole community, for everyone who is baptized in the name of The Father, and The Son, and The Holy Spirit, and who wants to practice his faith preserved from apostolic times. I would like to use this opportunity to write few words about who was St. Basil of Ostrog.
Throughout the history of the Orthodox Church, God has given to His Church holy men and women who by their lives showed us the way to the Kingdom of God, one of them was St. Basil of Ostrog. He is one of the most honored and beloved saints of our church, he is famous for his gift of healing and for his incorruptible body that rests in the famous Monastery of Ostrog.
St. Basil was born in Hercegovina (Balkan, Eastern Europe), on December 28, 1610, to pious parents. His baptismal name was Stojan. In the home of his parents, he received his first instruction in Christianity. He practiced prayer and fasting and loved to attend all church services. This led him to the Monastery. Although incredibly young, Stojan took monastic vows and received the name of Basil, following the example of St. Basil the Great.
As a monk, Basil was known for his strict asceticism and for his loyal defense of Orthodoxy against Muslims. The suffering of the Serbs in his Diocese at the hands of the Turks became unbearable. He went peacefully to the Lord on May 12, 1671 and was buried near Ostrog monastery. Many miracles began to take place at his grave, in 1678 one of the monks had a series of dreams in which the Holy Bishop Basil appeared to him and commanded him to go to Ostrog and to open his grave. After the third dream, he went to Ostrog and told the brotherhood there of his dreams. After a week of prayer, fasting and vigil, the monks opened the grave and found the saint’s body preserved, whole and incorrupt, giving off the pleasant odor of sweet basil. His body was immediately placed into a casket and placed in the upper church at Ostrog, where it is located to this day. His body has been moved several times. In 1714, it was buried near a river for a full year to escape a threat from the Turks. Although the site was sometimes under water, the casket and body were untouched.
Each year on the Feast of St. Basil, thousands of people make pilgrimages to Ostrog to pray before his relics. The miraculous cures of mental and physical sicknesses continue since the time of St. Basil’s repose in 1671; the monastery is full of canes, crutches and braces left behind of those who have been cured. People of all faiths, Muslims, and even atheists, come to Ostrog to honor St. Basil. It is certainly true that God is glorified greatly in His Saints! They were glorifying Christ all around the world during their earthly life and when they passed away to Heavenly Kingdom, God has glorified them in front of all of us.
Fr. Milos Zivkovic
Parish priest at St. Basil of Ostrog
