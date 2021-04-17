I love this time of year. The snow has melted, the ice is almost gone, the woods are coming to life, and all nature seems to be waking up to proclaim spring to a waiting world. I love being at the cabin this time of years. I love watching the waterfowl return to the lakes, the beavers scurrying along the shores always with a stick in their chops, the birds flitting back and forth getting ready to nest and the movement of animal life enjoying the woods preparing to blossom with new life.
The book of Job in the Bible shares these truths....“But now ask the beasts, and they will teach you; and the birds of the air, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you; and the fish of the sea, and they will explain to you. Who among all these does not know that the hand of the Lord has done this. In whose hand is the life of every living thing, and the breath of all mankind.” I must admit that not many beasts have taught me lately, except the little red squirrels (not exactly beasts) that keep chewing me out every time I go near them. Now the birds of the air are always telling me things. All the way from the sweet songbirds that fill the air with melodies that musically proclaim the greatness of God to the shiny black ravens who call with low pitched haunting groans to the majestic eagles who proclaim their majesty with high pitched whistles. I tend not to listen much to all the ducks, geese, and other migratory birds who love to brag about all the warm tropical places they vacationed during the winter...while I am not sure that I have gone further than Grand Rapids for many months. I would love to have the fish explain to me some of the truths of life, but I do not seem to spend much time with the fish because I never seem to catch many of them. The ones that I do catch must struggle with addictions since they are the fish that get hooked.
Now there is a verse in Isaiah which says “The mountains and the hills shall break forth into singing before you and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.” Now I reckon that I have never actually heard the mountains and trees sing and clap, but I love to listen to the wind as it whispers a special melody as it sails through the pine trees. I love a rainy night at the cabin...listening to the rain potter patter on the roof, the wind whistling through the pines, the cracks of thunder declaring with authority the glory of God, and the streaks of lightening flashing through the sky with displays of bright light.
A great truth that has so gripped my life that it has become a controlling theme in the fabric of my being is that the Word of God never changes. The seasons change, we age, the world continues to unravel, but God’s Word is always the same “yesterday, today, and forever.” One of the names for Jesus in the book of Revelation is “the Word of God.” I want God’s Word to chart the course of my life as I sail the troubled waters of life. Eternity is forever and ever. I cannot imagine why anybody would not want to walk with God. His grace is life to us while we trod this earth and His glorious New Heaven and New Earth will be our home forever and ever and ever. Thank you Jesus for what You did on the cross.
Eternity will not be enough time to worship Him!
Pastor Rod Tuomi...Hibbing Christian Assembly
