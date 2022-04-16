All the chirping, peeping and tweeting you hear in the early morning is called the “dawn chorus.” It’s when birds are singing louder and prouder than at any other time of day. One of the reasons why they are free to sing loud is because their predators are not awake yet. This Easter, let us burst forth with a dawn chorus on Sunday! As we wake let us sing songs of victory and deliverance over our souls. And let us not become so familiar with Easter that our melody calms. Let us spend the morning singing about the incredible gift Jesus gave us when He gave His life to cover our sin. The apostle Paul begins Romans 6:23 by saying, “The wages of sin is death.” Everyone has fallen short of Gods standard and was essentially dead in our sinful state. The hard truth is that when we are hardened in rebellion and sin we are destined for eternal separation from God. But Paul continues the verse with the ultimate redemptive truth: “but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Because of Jesus, the debt of our sin has been paid, and we get to spend forever in the presence of God! 2 Corinthians 5:21 assures us, “For God made Christ, who never sinned, to be the offering for our sin, so that we could be made right with God through Christ.” When we forget the weight of our sin, we forget the glory of the victory. Believers often forget the seriousness of sin. In a day when we are moving so fast we don’t take time to take everything in. Romans 3:23 reminds us, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” The truth is that humans have separated themselves from God because of sin. Because He is perfect, God simply cannot be in close proximity to sin. In the Old Testament, the Israelites were required to sacrifice an unblemished lamb to atone for sin. The offering had to be perfect to cover the debt of sin. They understood the seriousness of their sin. It was the only way a person could stay in right standing with God. Jesus is often referred to as the “Lamb of God” because His sacrifice on the cross covered the sin of humanity. One of the many miracles of the cross is that Jesus became our perfect once and for all sacrifice. Because Jesus offered Himself for us, we have the opportunity to be in relationship with God again. I love this — when God looks at us, He doesn’t see our sin. He sees the righteousness of His Son. Also, since Jesus has covered us in His righteousness, we are free from the power of sin in our lives. The victory is real every day. The enemy wants to use the down days. In the down days in can be difficult to find the song. As believers we trust that Jesus crushed the enemy’s head on the cross giving us a victory. Yet our theology reminds us that Satan has not yet been bound and restrained for 1,000 years as Revelation 20:1-2 says he will be. So in this present time, it’s as if the devil is running around like a chicken with his head cut off. He is certainly jumping higher and running faster than ever trying to do the most damage right now. The enemy loses power when we sing Easter songs. Jesus has won the victory over sin, and He has freely shared that victory with you! It is for freedom you’ve been set free. Let’s celebrate and sing like the early birds singing their “dawn chorus.”
Pastor Daniel Scally
Lead Pastor
Abundant Life Church
