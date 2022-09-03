In Peter Schaffer’s play Amadeus (on which a movie was based) a young musician named Antonio Salieri tells how as boy he would often secretly pray this prayer:
“Lord, make me a great composer! Let me celebrate your glory through music, and be celebrated myself! Make me famous throughout the world, dear God! Make me immortal! After I die let people speak my name forever with love for what I wrote! In return I vow I give you my chastity, my industry, and my deepest humility, every hour of my life. And I will help me fellow man all I can. Amen!”
As the years go by, Salieri seeks to keep this vow to God. He doesn’t chase women, works diligently at his music, teaches many musicians for free, and tirelessly helps the poor. His career goes well and it seems God is keeping His end of the bargain. And then along comes Mozart. This man’s musical gifts are far superior to Salieri’s. His genius has clearly been bestowed upon him by God. In fact, Mozart’s middle name, Amadeus, means “beloved by God.” Yet, this man shows little gratitude for what he has received from the Lord. He is vulgar and lacks any type of piety.
This troubles Salieri deeply. How can an ungodly man like Mozart enjoy God’s favor more than a devout man like himself? He reflects, “Here I was denying all my natural lusts in order to deserve God’s gift and there was Mozart indulging his in all directions, without any rebuke at all.” Angry at this seeming injustice, Salieri says to God, “From now on we are enemies, You and I.” From that point, Salieri’s goal in life is to ruin Mozart. He gradually sinks into a bitterness, hatred and despair that swallow him up and destroys not Mozart, but himself.
Friends, Salieri’s tragic attitude parallels that of a character in a story Jesus tells. The parable of the prodigal son is a about a young man who demands his share of an inheritance while his father is still alive. He then goes out and squanders the entire fortune by “wild living.” Hitting rock bottom, he decides to go back home and seek his father’s forgiveness. He hopes he might be given a job as a household servant. The father, however, warmly embraces his son, is delighted to receive him back into his family, and wants to have a grand celebration because his son has returned home. That is a magnificent picture of God’s amazing grace which is experienced by all who place their faith in Jesus Christ.
Yet, part of the story does not have a happy ending. The prodigal son’s older brother does not share the father’s joy when the younger son returns home. He knows that this guy who has wasted all of his money is now going to be living off the wealth that he is supposed to inherit. Like Salieri, he is angry that such an undeserving individual should be treated in such a gracious way. And like Salieri, this bitterness begins to destroy his soul.
Friend, so you ever think of yourself as more deserving of God grace than other individuals? If so, you really don’t understand what that grace involves. By its very nature, grace is God’s undeserved, unmerited, favor. The Bible teaches that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) None of us deserve the salvation God provides through Jesus Christ. I am no more deserving of that grace than the nastiest person you know, and neither are you. We should not become bitter or jealous when we see someone experiencing God’s grace who clearly don’t deserve it. Instead, we should rejoice, because when we look in the mirror, that is exactly what we will see, someone experiencing God’s grace who clearly doesn’t deserve it.
