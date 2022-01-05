“The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord let his face shine upon you, and be gracious to you. The Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace” (Numbers 6:24-26).
One of the most universally and common conversation topics seems to be the weather. “That was quite a storm last night, wasn’t it?” “Did you hear they’re forecasting more than a foot of snow this week?” “Stay warm, it’s cold out there!”
I use to think talk about the weather was kind of shallow and insignificant at best. Yet more and more I am finding that the conditions outside have a great impact on our daily life. It’s beginning to make more sense to me how often the conversation revolves around the conditions outside.
A few weeks ago we faced the ever waning shortest length of daylight from the sun. On December 21st, 2021 the length of daytime was just eight and a half hours. The sun rose at 7:55 am. By 4:25 pm it fell beyond the horizon back into hiding. But with the new year we are gradually moving into greater lengths of days. By the end of this month we will have gained more than a full hour of sunlight. This is a good thing.
We all know that exposure to the sun is vital. Not only does the sun provide light and warmth but also an essential vitamin for our body. One way we get vitamin D is from exposure to sunlight but in the winter there’s often less exposure. This is one reason we may experience vitamin D deficiency.
On a natural level we need to maintain a healthy exposure to sunlight. How about on a spiritual level? Does our soul not need an analogous amount of spiritual light, warmth, and nourishment from God?
The scripture often refers to the light of God. In Psalm 4 the author sings, “Lord, let your face shine on us.” In the gospel Jesus says, “I am the Light of the world” (John 8:12). In the book of revelation the scripture speaks of God being our source of light in heaven. We read, “the city does not need the sun or the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light” (Revelation 21:23).
Too many of us experience deficiency of God’s light and love. The way to build up and nourish our soul is by spending time exposed to God in sincere prayer. This is now a New Year. Let’s strive to make sure we are sufficiently placing ourselves in the light, warmth, and love of God.
