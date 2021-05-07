“O sing to the Lord a new song, for he has done marvelous things!” (Psalm 98:1)
Because of the pandemic, our church has been limiting worship singing to one or two persons with microphones in a separate room. It’s a way to prevent the spread of COVID through aerosol droplets, but I know that the entire congregation would love to be singing together. Hymns, spirituals, and songs of praise have always been a very important part of our worship.
How do we sing to the Lord a new song when the opportunity to sing is missing? How do we sing to the Lord a new song when our concern for the well-being of others leads us to mask our mouths and quiet our voices? How do we sing a new song to the Lord when we’ve been unable to gather with others to add our harmony to theirs?
As if God needs our voices to raise a new song from us. We sing in response to God’s grace and love, which doesn’t fail us even when we’re silent. All the ways in which we experience grace can become songs, even when we can’t sing. God raises new songs from us constantly because God constantly does marvelous things for us.
When our hearts are filled with laughter in a phone call from a friend, a photo of a smiling child, the savor of a delicious new recipe, or the delight of sleeping on freshly washed sheets, we sing a new song to the Lord. God raises a song from us in the pleasure of simple joys and blessings, even when the laughter never passes our lips and the joy rings only in our hearts. It’s a song of thanksgiving.
When the hurts of the world become too much for us, and when our sorrows, our losses, and our griefs threaten to overwhelm us, we wail a mournful song to the Lord. God enters the empty spaces within us and sings the blues with us. The song that God sings with us in those times always carries a rising note of hope that looks ahead to better days when death, injustice, and wickedness will be wiped away along with our tears. It’s the song of God’s promise to make all things new.
When the awe-filled gasp of wonder escapes from us as we remember that God truly loves us in spite of our sins, and the hardness of our hearts shatter with a crashing sound, we sing a new song to the Lord. The love of God is a spiritual song of call and response, telling us that we are God’s beloved children and inviting us to come home. The beat of the music is the walk of new life in which we love others just as we have been loved. Each step that we take to follow Jesus is a clap of praise to the Lord. It’s a song of salvation.
In the sound of silence in the middle of the night, we hear the echo of the stone tomb, yet to be discovered, and the whispers of the coming dawn that will cast away the darkness. A new song waits to be sung, a song that proclaims, “The tomb is empty! The Lord is risen from the dead!” It’s the song of God’s victory over death.
This is the music of God doing marvelous things! And soon, our voices will join together in singing again, singing of God who does marvelous things. “Make a joyful noise to the LORD, all the earth; break forth into joyous song and sing praises.” (Psalm 98:4)
Peace and grace,
Pastor Andy Petter
Wesley United Methodist Church - Hibbing
