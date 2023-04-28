This Sunday many of us will gather in our churches on what is often called “Good Shepherd Sunday.” The fourth Sunday of Easter always includes Psalm 23, and every year we hear a portion of the tenth chapter of Saint John’s gospel where Jesus says: “I am the good shepherd.”
In my daily prayers I am immersed in the poetic language of the psalms. The Hebrew people sang them like we sing the hymns, praise choruses, and liturgies of our churches. And those psalms covered nearly every imaginable feeling, concern, or petition a person or group of people could bring before God—from praise and joy to anger and despair and pretty much everything in between.
The one psalm almost everyone knows—if not by name, then probably by theme or at least by its opening line—is Psalm 23. The psalmist begins: “The Lord is my shepherd.” Of course, if the Lord is my shepherd, then that means I am his sheep. And increasingly in our culture, I’ve noticed people don’t like being called sheep. It’s one of the disparaging terms some folks were throwing around during the pandemic, calling people who were being vaccinated “sheep.” By sheep they meant they were just blindly following the rules, or simply doing what everyone else was doing without giving it any real consideration.
Well, as one of the sheep, I actually gave it lots of thought. And I decided that medical doctors and scientists who had dedicated their lives to the eradication of disease probably knew more than me on the subjects of virus transmission and the control of pandemics. I also figured that my individual sense of freedom doesn’t give me unrestrained liberty to even potentially put other people at harm, no more than my having a car gives me the right to blow through stop signs, even where I might think they are unnecessary.
So as one of the sheep, I’ve decided that I should follow the good shepherd who watches over me, protects me, and leads me along right pathways. In fact, in the second scripture reading many of us will hear this weekend, Saint Peter tells us that the sinless Christ, who willingly suffered to forgive our sins, has left us an example so that we might follow in his footsteps. That doesn’t mean we need to go exactly where he went or even do exactly what he did, but certainly it means we are called to do the kinds of things he did, and to do them for the same reasons and with the same intention.
As you read the gospels, what you’ll find is that everything Jesus did, as the good shepherd, he did out of love for his own sheep and in order that they might have life and have it more abundantly. His intentions were grounded in unconditional love for us, and his goal for us was that we would have an abundance of life, which I think has more to do with quality than quantity. His desire was that we would live lives focused on the health, happiness, and holiness of our neighbors—which really brings joy to us and to God. And notice this idea of abundant life, or “the good life,” is not just about meeting our own desires or demanding others guarantee our individual rights at any and all costs. Jesus shows us that for him, the opposite is true. He lays down his own life so that we might have life, the fullness of life, and eternal life, which is why he is the good shepherd worth following.
Pastor John Dietz is the pastor of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing, a parish of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.