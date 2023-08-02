What is self-control? In the simplest sense I want to share this definition, choosing actions and attitudes that please God, not ourselves. Self-control is thinking of what points people towards God first and foremost. Not what is necessarily in our best interests all of the time. What is a way that self-control is lived out in our lives? Self-control is choosing to think, act, and say things that demonstrate God’s love and character. Self-Control is one of the fruit of the Spirit that Paul teaches on in Galatians 5:22-23. I would venture to guess that for many of us, self-control can often be one of the tougher fruits to exercise in our lives.
We know as Christians that our goal should be to always exercise the fruit of the Spirit in our lives as frequently as possible. I want to look at three different ways the Holy Spirit helps us to develop self-control in our lives: our thoughts, our actions, and our words. Self-control helps us choose thoughts that please God. It helps us make good choices about what we read, watch on TV, see on the Internet, or think about our co-workers, neighbors, and family members. With self-control, we think about how our actions will affect others and ourself before we act. Self-control means we won’t pout or get angry easily. It means we’ll choose to take care of our body too. The Bible tells us being careful about what we say to others is even more important than how we take care of our body. James 3:2 says, “2 We all stumble in many ways. Anyone who is never at fault in what they say is perfect, able to keep their whole body in check.” Here James is talking about how we must tame our tongue because of the power of our words. Unkind words demonstrate a lack of self-control.
