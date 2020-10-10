In every age in no matter the circumstances human beings look outside of themselves for inspiration. Things that fill them with hope, encouragement, positivity, new life. In both joys and sorrows people look for inspiration to help them articulate and express how they feel. In this way we look outside ourselves to express what is inside ourselves. At this moment in time there are big events, heavy decisions, and difficult circumstances that surround us. And how much more is stirring within us that we cannot fully express.
So, where is it that you look to for inspiration to help you to express what is going on within you? Where do you look to for things that fill you with hope, encouragement, positivity, and new life? For some they look to nature and the outdoors. The grandeur and the beauty of creation can take them out of their own minds, lifting them from focusing on what is going on within, to see what is going on without. The sight of animals can remind them that they are not alone. That there are other beautiful unique creatures in the world. Nature can move and inspire in many ways.
Others are moved to the arts and crafts, to create, to share with others the beauty that has inspired them. To give the gift of inspiration to others. Still others look to books, history, literature, poetry, etc. to help them be moved past problems by looking to the past and other people, to see how they have moved through and solved those problems.
As a religious leader in the community, I look to God and His word for inspiration. The Bible is full of the history of how God has guided people through difficulty and triumphed with us. In the Bible we find history, literature, poetry, proverbs, and more. These stories have inspired art and creativity throughout the ages. What I would encourage in this time is to contemplate the word of God. To see that inspiration that so many others have found. For me a verse, a proverb that stirred my heart and inspired me is this, “My son, be attentive to my words; incline your ear to my saying. Let them not escape from your sight; keep them within your heart. For they are life to him who finds them, and healing to all his flesh. Keep your heart with all vigilance; for from it flow the springs of life.” (Proverbs 4:20-23) Having my heart stirred I have found the springs of life. In contemplating the stories, I can imagine and see them. Savoring the details having them paint a clearer, more vivid image in my mind. Having them clearly in my mind allows them to live in me and continue to give me life when I am in need. From the stories of Moses, Ruth, Samuel, David, Jonah, Peter, Paul and so many more, I can be filled with courage. In my need I am reminded of their responds to the difficulties they faced and how God faithfully guided them through.
In contemplating the word and letting it live in me I experience what Jeremiah knew, “When I found Your words, and I devoured them, and your words became to me a joy and the delight of my heart.” (Jeremiah 15:16) and the truth of the Psalms, “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” (Psalms 119:105). My hope for us all is that during this time of a global pandemic and hardship, that we are able to be deeply inspired and lead through this time.
Fr. Jeremy Bock
Parochial Vicar
Blessed Sacrament
Catholic Church
